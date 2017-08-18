News By Tag
Suffolk Voted as One of The Best Places for Retirement
Suffolk and Norfolk have been voted as two of the top ten places to retire to in England and Wales. Find out how here.
Everybody has different priorities and requirements from an area, whether that it is to be able to just be a short drive from the coast or to be situated in a vibrant city, we all want something different out of the location we live in. The recent study, as part of the Prudential Quality of Retirement Index, researched and collected data regarding which counties are the best to retire to.
55 counties in England and Wales were included in the survey and Suffolk and Norfolk were voted among the top 10!
The other top 10 locations include West Sussex, Dorset, East Sussex, Devon, Oxfordshire, Worcestershire, Isle of Wight and North Yorkshire.
The research evaluated the county in relation to the following topics:
• Access to health care and the quality of the care received
• Lifestyle data – is the population practising a healthy lifestyle?
• Financial situation of pensioners
• The number of pensioners relocating the county
• The number of pensioners in proportion to the overall population of the county
• Crime levels
• Disability-free life expectancy
• The weather
The locations that seem to be at the top of the list and most appealing seem to be in the south and the east, along the stunning English coastline.
With each top 10 area offering something different for retirees, the choice has been limited, but not made any easier.
As Suffolk and Norfolk triumphantly made it to the top ten and the counties boast such fantastic attractions, a rich heritage, a gorgeous coastline and stunning countryside, why not take a look at our park homes for sale, Suffolk? (https://www.tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk/
