Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


New York's premier B2B Networking Series announces series of 3 B2B Business Network Series Events

3 B2B Business Networking Breakfast series geared to empower business owners in the NY region
 
 
Phil Andrews Pres. LIAACC
Phil Andrews Pres. LIAACC
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Power Networking Business Series New York's premier business 2 business networking Series announces a series of 3 B2B Business Networking Breakfast Series geared to empower business owners in the NY region. In the past the Power Networking Business Series has been named as one of the top business networking groups in NY.

The event will give professionals in attendance the opportunity to meet and talk with others in business and execute trade and foster business relationship via NY's Premier Business Network.  Each participant will also get a chance to introduce and/or promote his or her business.

Guest Speaker: Phil Andrews, President LongIsland African American Chamber of Commerce,Inc.- Topic: How To Use The Mastery Of Networkingto Increase Sales & Grow Your Business - Whether your is a "start-up" or existing business; Whether you have a commercial space or virtual business, and no matter what industry you are in, this is the workshop series   that you need to succeed, soar, and develop strong business alliances.

About: Phil Andrews Mr. Andrews is known as a Master Networker throughout the metropolitan area, and is the current President of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (New York's largest African American Chamber of Commerce). "Networking is vital to small business owners in region.  We live in more connected society as social media continues to grow by leaps and bounds and breaks down the barriers that were once limited to a person's geographic location in the past..  Queens New York is returning to its glorious past as one of the major hub areas in New York State" Phil Andrews

Phil Andrews, Bio - Phil Andrews is the President of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and the Past President of the 100 Black Men of Long Island, Inc.  He is the Founder of P.A. Public Relations Co.; Phil serves as Public Relations Director.  Prior to beginning his career in Public Relations, Phil was the Vice President of the Haircut Hut franchise.

Phil has received many proclamations from notable political officials including former Nassau County Executive Thomas S. Gullotta, Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and Assembly-woman Earlene Hooper Hill, 18th Assembly District of New York.  In 2010, Phil was honored for 50 or So Around 50 by Long Island Business News.  In 2011, Phil was honored by the Korean American Association of Greater New York (KAAGNY) with the "Good Neighbor Award". Phil's work has been featured in multi-platform publications including Black Star News, The New York Beacon, Amsterdam News, Minority Business Review, The Network Journal and more.    He's also featured in "15 Years of Minority Business Development" a book published by Mr. Robert Adams.  Phil is listed in Who's Who in Black America and the International Who's Who.

Phil has served on several Board of Directors including the Roosevelt Chamber of Commerce, Roosevelt Kiwanis, Hempstead Chamber of Commerce, and Bronx Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Interfaith Nutrition Network.

Join Us In Learning "How To Better Promote Your Business"

Interview featuring Mr. Andrews on Dr. Neva Global Business TV Show - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOtDLiCM7rE



The Business-2-Business Networking Breakfast Series

Mark Your Calendar For The 3rd Tuesday of Every Month

- Tuesday, September 19, 2017 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

- Tuesday, October 17, 2017 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

- Tuesday, November 21, 2017 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Admission $20.00 online in advance; $25.00 atthe door

Locatio: Innovations In Creative Arts.

198-20 Linden Blvd., St. Albans, NY 11412

Corner of 199th Street; Street Parking  Available

Register online today at:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-2-business-networki...

Page Updated Last on: Aug 24, 2017
