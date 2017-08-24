News By Tag
New York's premier B2B Networking Series announces series of 3 B2B Business Network Series Events
3 B2B Business Networking Breakfast series geared to empower business owners in the NY region
The event will give professionals in attendance the opportunity to meet and talk with others in business and execute trade and foster business relationship via NY's Premier Business Network. Each participant will also get a chance to introduce and/or promote his or her business.
Guest Speaker: Phil Andrews, President LongIsland African American Chamber of Commerce,Inc.-
About: Phil Andrews Mr. Andrews is known as a Master Networker throughout the metropolitan area, and is the current President of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (New York's largest African American Chamber of Commerce). "Networking is vital to small business owners in region. We live in more connected society as social media continues to grow by leaps and bounds and breaks down the barriers that were once limited to a person's geographic location in the past.. Queens New York is returning to its glorious past as one of the major hub areas in New York State" Phil Andrews
Phil Andrews, Bio - Phil Andrews is the President of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and the Past President of the 100 Black Men of Long Island, Inc. He is the Founder of P.A. Public Relations Co.; Phil serves as Public Relations Director. Prior to beginning his career in Public Relations, Phil was the Vice President of the Haircut Hut franchise.
Phil has received many proclamations from notable political officials including former Nassau County Executive Thomas S. Gullotta, Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and Assembly-woman Earlene Hooper Hill, 18th Assembly District of New York. In 2010, Phil was honored for 50 or So Around 50 by Long Island Business News. In 2011, Phil was honored by the Korean American Association of Greater New York (KAAGNY) with the "Good Neighbor Award". Phil's work has been featured in multi-platform publications including Black Star News, The New York Beacon, Amsterdam News, Minority Business Review, The Network Journal and more. He's also featured in "15 Years of Minority Business Development"
Phil has served on several Board of Directors including the Roosevelt Chamber of Commerce, Roosevelt Kiwanis, Hempstead Chamber of Commerce, and Bronx Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Interfaith Nutrition Network.
Join Us In Learning "How To Better Promote Your Business"
Interview featuring Mr. Andrews on Dr. Neva Global Business TV Show - https://www.youtube.com/
The Business-2-Business Networking Breakfast Series
Mark Your Calendar For The 3rd Tuesday of Every Month
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, October 17, 2017 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, November 21, 2017 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Admission $20.00 online in advance; $25.00 atthe door
Locatio: Innovations In Creative Arts.
198-20 Linden Blvd., St. Albans, NY 11412
Corner of 199th Street; Street Parking Available
Register online today at: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
347,475.7158
***@aol.com
End
