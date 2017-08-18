News By Tag
* Music
* Food
* Fun
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
26th Annual Long Island Maritime Museum Seafood Festival to for Seafood Fans and Music Lovers
Long Island's Famous Last Hurrah of Summer Includes the Best Local Seafood Around and an Amazing Line-Up of Live Music on the Main Stage
The 2017 Seafood Festival is held on the beautiful waterfront grounds of the Long Island Maritime Museum located at 88 West Avenue in West Sayville, NY 11796. Enjoy live music, mouth watering fresh local seafood, and amazing craft beer! Then shop til you drop at our arts and crafts booths featuring creative and practical items that appeal to all tastes and budgets. Don't miss this great annual event!
Some amazing tribute acts performing include 45rpm (http://uid13737.fb-
*Cost is $10.00 per person, Kids 12yrs and under are free!*
Main Stage Lineup:
Saturday August 26th
Frankel Sisters - 11:15am
Kate Van Dorn - 12:15pm
Southbound - 1:30pm
Billboard Live - 3:15pm
45 RPM - 5:00pm
Sunday August 27th
Yankee Rebel - 11:30am
Gypsy - A True Stevie Nicks Experience - 12:45
FM: Steely Dan Tribute - 2:00pm
4 Way Street: The Music of CSNY - 3:45pm
That 70's Band - 5:15pm
With such an amazing group of talented artists and bands getting ready to take to the Main Stage along with some of the best Seafood and fun activities for all to enjoy, get ready for the 26th Annual Sayville Seafood Festival at the Long Island Maritime Museum THIS WEEKENDSaturday, August 26th through Sunday, August 27th!
For More Information on the Festival, VISIT:
www.LimmSeafoodFestival.org
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickeberleAgency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse