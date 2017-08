26th Annual Long Island Maritime Museum Seafood Festival to for Seafood Fans and Music Lovers

Long Island's Famous Last Hurrah of Summer Includes the Best Local Seafood Around and an Amazing Line-Up of Live Music on the Main Stage

-- With theSayville Seafood Festival (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1430526&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.limmseafoodfestival.org%2F) gearing up for an exciting 26th year this Saturday, August 26th - Sunday, August 27th (11:00am to 7:00pm) at theLong Island Maritime Museum (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1430526&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.limaritime.org%2F), Blue Island Oyster Company, Claws Seafood Market, Blue Point Brewing Company, and many more are ready to roll out some of the island's BEST seafood from raw bars to lobster rolls along with great live music from the hottest local acts around! (Full Schedule below)The 2017 Seafood Festival is held on the beautiful waterfront grounds of the Long Island Maritime Museum located at 88 West Avenue in West Sayville, NY 11796. Enjoy live music, mouth watering fresh local seafood, and amazing craft beer! Then shop til you drop at our arts and crafts booths featuring creative and practical items that appeal to all tastes and budgets. Don't miss this great annual event!Some amazing tribute acts performing include 45rpm ( http://uid13737.fb- urls1.com/l.php? cid=1430526&sid=26... ) playing a treasure trove of under-appreciated 70's AM radio hits, along with NY's leading DANCE/DISCO/FUNK group That 70's Band ( http://uid13737.fb- urls1.com/l.php? cid=1430526&sid=26... )! Original music includes the Frankel Sisters combining unique three-part arrangements of catchy original pop tunes, the soulful Country and pedal steel saturated crooning of Kate Van Dorn, and more!*Cost is $10.00 per person, Kids 12yrs and under are free!*Main Stage Lineup:Saturday August 26thFrankel Sisters - 11:15amKate Van Dorn - 12:15pmSouthbound - 1:30pmBillboard Live - 3:15pm45 RPM - 5:00pmSunday August 27thYankee Rebel - 11:30amGypsy - A True Stevie Nicks Experience - 12:45FM: Steely Dan Tribute - 2:00pm4 Way Street: The Music of CSNY - 3:45pmThat 70's Band - 5:15pmWith such an amazing group of talented artists and bands getting ready to take to the Main Stage along with some of the best Seafood and fun activities for all to enjoy, get ready for the 26th Annual Sayville Seafood Festival at the Long Island Maritime Museum THIS WEEKENDSaturday, August 26th through Sunday, August 27th!For More Information on the Festival, VISIT:www.LimmSeafoodFestival.orgFor Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickeberleAgency.com