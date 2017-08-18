 
News By Tag
* Music
* Food
* Fun
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sayville
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


26th Annual Long Island Maritime Museum Seafood Festival to for Seafood Fans and Music Lovers

Long Island's Famous Last Hurrah of Summer Includes the Best Local Seafood Around and an Amazing Line-Up of Live Music on the Main Stage
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Music
* Food
* Fun

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Sayville - New York - US

SAYVILLE, N.Y. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- With theSayville Seafood Festival (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1430526&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.limmseafoodfestival.org%2F) gearing up for an exciting 26th year this Saturday, August 26th - Sunday, August 27th (11:00am to 7:00pm) at theLong Island Maritime Museum (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1430526&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.limaritime.org%2F), Blue Island Oyster Company, Claws Seafood Market, Blue Point Brewing Company, and many more are ready to roll out some of the island's BEST seafood from raw bars to lobster rolls along with great live music from the hottest local acts around! (Full Schedule below)

The 2017 Seafood Festival is held on the beautiful waterfront grounds of the Long Island Maritime Museum located at 88 West Avenue in West Sayville, NY 11796. Enjoy live music, mouth watering fresh local seafood, and amazing craft beer! Then shop til you drop at our arts and crafts booths featuring creative and practical items that appeal to all tastes and budgets. Don't miss this great annual event!

Some amazing tribute acts performing include 45rpm (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1430526&sid=26...) playing a treasure trove of under-appreciated 70's AM radio hits, along with NY's leading DANCE/DISCO/FUNK group That 70's Band (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1430526&sid=26...)! Original music includes the Frankel Sisters combining unique three-part arrangements of catchy original pop tunes, the soulful Country and pedal steel saturated crooning of Kate Van Dorn, and more!

*Cost is $10.00 per person, Kids 12yrs and under are free!*

Main Stage Lineup:

Saturday August 26th

Frankel Sisters - 11:15am

Kate Van Dorn - 12:15pm

Southbound - 1:30pm

Billboard Live - 3:15pm

45 RPM - 5:00pm

Sunday August 27th

Yankee Rebel - 11:30am

Gypsy - A True Stevie Nicks Experience - 12:45

FM: Steely Dan Tribute - 2:00pm

4 Way Street: The Music of CSNY - 3:45pm

That 70's Band - 5:15pm

With such an amazing group of talented artists and bands getting ready to take to the Main Stage along with some of the best Seafood and fun activities for all to enjoy, get ready for the 26th Annual Sayville Seafood Festival at the Long Island Maritime Museum THIS WEEKENDSaturday, August 26th through Sunday, August 27th!

For More Information on the Festival, VISIT:

www.LimmSeafoodFestival.org

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickeberleAgency.com
End
Source:Rick Eberle
Email:***@rickeberleagency.com
Tags:Music, Food, Fun
Industry:Food
Location:Sayville - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rick Eberle Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share