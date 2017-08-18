Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition announces dates for high school sports invitational meets

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Sports Industry:

• Sports Location:

• Miami - Florida - US

End

-- The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition has released the schedule for its Fall 2017 high school sports invitational meets.The high school division will host bowling, cross country, golf and track invitationals throughout the month of September. All events will take place at various locations in Miami-Dade County.The cross-country invitational will take place Friday, Sept. 1, at Larry & Penny Thompson Park Cross Country Course, 12451 SW 184 St. The meets will run every 40 minutes between 3:30 and 5:20 p.m. Varsity entries are limited to 10 per team, per school. Junior varsity entries are unlimited.Bowling teams of at least five players each will participate in the invitational at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Bird Bowl, 9275 SW 40St. The three individual boys and three individual girls with the highest game scratch totals will receive medals. First- and second-place teams will receive trophies.The golf invitational is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 19 for boys and Sept. 20 for girls at the Palmetto Golf Course. Teams are limited to five players. Entries are limited to five players per school, and individuals are accepted.Tropical Park will host the track invitational at a date that is to be determined. Relays are limited to one entry per school. Individual entries are limited to three entries per school.If a student participates in the high school division, he or she cannot participate in the middle school division. A student must participate in the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Athletic Invitational at the same athletic level at which that student participates in at his or her school during the regular year.The Youth Fair and the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department work together to promote a year-round athletic program. Annually, there are more than 2,000 public and private school students who participate in the various sporting events: swimming and diving, cross country, tennis, track, golf, bowling, wrestling and badminton. The events are open to middle and high school students.is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars. The annual Youth Fair exhibits more than 63,000 student projects to nearly 600,000 Youth Fair guests and, in 2016, awarded more than $530,000 in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to students. To date, The Youth Fair has presented well over $11 million to the Miami-Dade community. It received the 2016 Trustee of the Year award from the South Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a finalist for the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce 2016 Diamond Award for Large Non-Profit. It was recognized in 2015 as the Leisure & Entertainment Services Firm of the Year by the Latin Builder's Association, the Non-Profit Organization of the Year by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and was the Diamond Award Winner for Outstanding Hospitality Entity by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. The Fair Exposition Center, which is the second largest convention center in Miami-Dade County, hosts an additional 70 community events each year. Visit fairexpo.com or call 305-223-7060.