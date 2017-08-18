News By Tag
Industrial screeners sieve fine powders for automotive powder coatings
Russell Finex improves quality of automotive powder coatings
In a joint research program to look into ways of reducing solvent emissions from automotive painting systems, Russell Finex supplied two 900mm Russell Compact Sieves® fitted with the Vibrasonic® Deblinding System to USCAR. The sieves were installed above the powder hoppers in the powder kitchen which pump both virgin and reclaimed powders. Using the Russell Vibrasonic® system, the problem of blocking mesh has been eliminated; even on mesh sizes down to 75 microns the ultrasonic sieving offers far improved plant efficiency and ensures continuous operation over many shifts.
For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-
Contact Us to find the filtration solution for your exact needs: http://www.russellfinex.com/
