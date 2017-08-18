 
Industry News





Industrial screeners sieve fine powders for automotive powder coatings

Russell Finex improves quality of automotive powder coatings
 
 
Sieve for automotive powder coating
PINEVILLE, N.C. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The United States Council for Automotive Research (USCAR) is made up of leading US car manufacturers Ford, Chrysler and General Motors. Car manufacturers have used powder as anti-chip and primer surfaces on many components for some years in order to increase durability. However, frequent color changes have made powder unsuitable for use as a color coat with reduced reclaiming capabilities. Previously, it had been difficult to screen fine powders efficiently using rotary sieves over long periods of time due to progressive mesh blinding.

In a joint research program to look into ways of reducing solvent emissions from automotive painting systems, Russell Finex supplied two 900mm Russell Compact Sieves® fitted with the Vibrasonic® Deblinding System to USCAR. The sieves were installed above the powder hoppers in the powder kitchen which pump both virgin and reclaimed powders. Using the Russell Vibrasonic® system, the problem of blocking mesh has been eliminated; even on mesh sizes down to 75 microns the ultrasonic sieving offers far improved plant efficiency and ensures continuous operation over many shifts.

For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-free. Throughout the world, Russell Finex serves a variety of industries with applications including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, plastisols, paint, coatings, metal powders and ceramics.

Contact Us to find the filtration solution for your exact needs: http://www.russellfinex.com/en/contact-russell-finex/

