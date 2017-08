Party 105.3FM Presents Mega Jam 2017 At Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill Sunday, September 3rd

End

-- Party 105.3FM Presents Mega Jam 2017At Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald HillSunday, September 3rdHosted By Hip Hop Icons Ed Lover and Monie Love, The Concert Will Feature Some of Today's Biggest Names In Music Along With Up-And-Comers From Sean Paul and Charlie Black to Lem Payne Jr. and Linda LinnWith the Summer soon coming to an end, New York's Party 105.3 FM (http://party105.com/)is determined to kick things up a notch one last time as Mega Jam 2017 (http://party105.com/pages/mega-jam-2017) comes to Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill (http://pennysaveramp.com/cevent/atlantic-honda-presents-mega-jam-2017/)(1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, NY 11738) on Sunday, September 3rd!Doors Open at 2PM with the show beginning at 3PM and featuring some of the music industry's biggest acts like global superstar and Jamaican Dancehall ambassador Sean Paul (http://www.allseanpaul.com/), "Trelawny General" crossover sensation Charly Black ( https://www.facebook.com/ CharlyBlackMuzik/ ), Hip-Hop and R&B duo Nina Sky ( https://www.facebook.com/ ninasky/ ),hit producer/vocalist Serani (http://www.billboard.com/artist/278661/serani/biography), and rising stars like R&B singer/songwriter Lem Payne Jr. (https://www.lempaynejr.com/)along with SO MANY MORE!*ALL AGES EVENT, RAIN OR SHINE!*SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 3RDMEGA JAM 2017Starring:SEAN PAULNINA SKYCHARLEY BLACKSERANIKEVIN LYTTLECHUBB ROCKNICE & SMOOTHMAD STUNTMANREINALUCAS PRATASOAVEFASCINATIONROMINALEM PAYNE JR.Presented by Atlantic Honda and as part of the Island Federal Credit Union Concert Series - Mega Jam will be hosted by rapper/actor/comedian Ed Lover, who gained a loyal following as a host of Yo! MTV Raps and most recently hosting Backspin on XM/Sirius, alongside Grammy-nominated MC and Radio personality Monie Love! The Pair recently kicked off the brand new Ed Lover Show (weekdays 6am-10am) and Weekend Blast on Party 105.Now, as Mega Jam 2017 comes to Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill (1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, NY 11738) on Sunday, September 3rd, get ready for one of the biggest parties of Summer's end!FOR MORE INFO AND TICKETS TO MEGA JAM 2017, VISIT: http://bit.ly/2vglzkcFor More Information on Party 105, VISIT:www.Party105.com (http://party105.com/)Facebook.com/Party105Twitter.com/Party105FMFor More Information on Atlantic Honda, VISIT:www.AtlanticHonda.com (http://atlantichonda.com/)For More Information on Island Federal Credit Union, VISIT:www.IslandFCU.orgFor Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickeberleAgency.com