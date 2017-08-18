News By Tag
* Music
* Hip-hop
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Party 105.3FM Presents Mega Jam 2017 At Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill Sunday, September 3rd
At Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill
Sunday, September 3rd
Hosted By Hip Hop Icons Ed Lover and Monie Love, The Concert Will Feature Some of Today's Biggest Names In Music Along With Up-And-Comers From Sean Paul and Charlie Black to Lem Payne Jr. and Linda Linn
With the Summer soon coming to an end, New York's Party 105.3 FM (http://party105.com/)
Doors Open at 2PM with the show beginning at 3PM and featuring some of the music industry's biggest acts like global superstar and Jamaican Dancehall ambassador Sean Paul (http://www.allseanpaul.com/)
*ALL AGES EVENT, RAIN OR SHINE!*
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD
MEGA JAM 2017
Starring:
SEAN PAUL
NINA SKY
CHARLEY BLACK
SERANI
KEVIN LYTTLE
CHUBB ROCK
NICE & SMOOTH
MAD STUNTMAN
REINA
LUCAS PRATA
SOAVE
FASCINATION
ROMINA
LEM PAYNE JR.
Presented by Atlantic Honda and as part of the Island Federal Credit Union Concert Series - Mega Jam will be hosted by rapper/actor/
Now, as Mega Jam 2017 comes to Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill (1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, NY 11738) on Sunday, September 3rd, get ready for one of the biggest parties of Summer's end!
FOR MORE INFO AND TICKETS TO MEGA JAM 2017, VISIT: http://bit.ly/
For More Information on Party 105, VISIT:
www.Party105.com (http://party105.com/)
Facebook.com/
Twitter.com/
For More Information on Atlantic Honda, VISIT:
www.AtlanticHonda.com (http://atlantichonda.com/)
For More Information on Island Federal Credit Union, VISIT:
www.IslandFCU.org
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickeberleAgency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse