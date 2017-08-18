Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a Chicago area Pizza Chain

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a Chicago area Pizza Chain that has been in operation for over 20 years. The Business has locations throughout the Chicago area with most being owned and operated by the company and several being franchised operations.The pizza stores are clustered in the Chicagoland area and they offer delivery, carry-out and dine-in options. The Business has a great reputation in each community it serves and offers an extensive menu with proprietary recipes that includes a large selection of pizzas, sandwiches, salads, ribs, chicken and desserts.The Company has made a significant effort to boost its infrastructure through facilitating an online ordering process, enhancing its social media presence and placing key supervisory personnel. These efforts have resulted in an outstanding customer experience and positioned the Business for growth. The Business is pre-qualified for a SBA loan and would be an exceptional opportunity for a strategic buyer or an investor group.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business. Sun Acquisitions' Burt Evans is the primary advisor for the Business and will lead marketing efforts.About Sun AcquisitionsSun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest. For more information please contact us at marketing@sunacquisitions.com or 773-243-1603.