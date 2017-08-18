News By Tag
Weekly Hotels Shared Benefits of Extended Stay Hotels for Family Travelers
Weekly Hotels USA shared the benefits of extended stay hotels for the travelers who travel with family. They have shared how extended stay can be beneficial in all different ways.
"There are many tourists who travel abroad with their family and when you go abroad, it is likely the stay in the city will be an extended stay rather than a short stay of two to four days. You must be excited to explore the city and tourist attractions at your pace. Moreover, when you go with the family, the comfort of your family comes at first place. The extended stay hotels are the best options for accommodation when you travel with the family. It has many amazing amenities which are not available in traditional hotel rooms. Moreover, the rates of such hotels are cheaper than traditional accommodation options. It means, more luxurious sand less expensive stay.", shared the spokesperson of the company.
The weekly hotels charge a customer on a weekly basis and offer many complimentary services such as regular breakfast for free to make the stay comfortable. There are a few amazing amenities which are available with weekly hotels, which a traveler may look for before booking a room for an extended stay with family based on his/ her family needs:
· Spacious rooms
· In room kitchenette
· Complimentary breakfast
· Pet care service
· Access to gym, game zone, swimming pool
· Access to conference room
· High speed WiFi
· And more
According to the shared details by the spokesperson of the Weekly Hotels, some of these extended stay hotel offers special 'Family Plan' which has different rates and amenities to meet the need of family travelers.
"The extended stay hotels are good for family travelers because as I mentioned it has more options to make holidays or tour comfortable without making the trip expensive. For example, if you are traveling with kids, you may need to feed them milk or some quick snacks. The extended stay rooms have facility of refrigerator and in room kitchen so you may cook food or milk for babies or your family members who are conscious about food. Another example is sometimes people travel with their pets as they consider them as their family members. There are extended stay hotels which have special pet care service. These are just a few examples, there are many other luxuries offered by weekly hotels which make them the best to live for family travelers. And the most amazing fact is the accommodation tariffs are cheaper.", shared spokesperson of the company.
To explore extended stay hotels in the USA to compare the amenities, rates, etc., please visit https://www.weeklyhotels.com
