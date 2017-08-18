Country(s)
Hamit Wins "Best Historical Feature Screenplay" Award for CHRISTOPHER MARLOWE at New Renaissance Film Festival in London
Second award for Eliizabethan-era spy thriller about poet and playwright Christopher Marlowe.
An earlier version of the script won the "Best Screenplay" award at the 2016 Hollywood Book Festival. This version has been entered in several other screenwriting competitions."
"KIt Marlowe has always been a controversial figure," Hamit said, "And this film will reveal many truths that have been hidden or obscured by time. One of them is that 'Jolly Old England' was anything but -- it was a tyranny with very tight social controls run by a Queen and government under constant threat, with many plots directed against Queen Elizabeth. There was not a day in her reign that she was not in danger of assassination herself. Her Secret Service, under Sir Francis Walsingham, was one of the first interntional espionage organizations."
