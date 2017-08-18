Hamit Wins "Best Historical Feature Screenplay" Award for CHRISTOPHER MARLOWE at New Renaissance Film Festival in London

Second award for Eliizabethan-era spy thriller about poet and playwright Christopher Marlowe.

1 2 Executive Prodcuer Stuart Honey accepted the award on Francis Hamit's behalf Francis Hamit, screenwriter

End

-- Francis Hamit has won the "Best Historical Feature Screenplay" award at the 2017 New Renaissance Film Festival in London. CHRISTOPHER MARLOWE,The Elizabethan-era spy thriller about the world-renowned poet and playwight, who also was a secret agent for the Crown, has been in development since 2010 and will not be in actual production until sometime in 2018. The Producer is Gary Kurtz and a Director and principal cast will be announced in the near future. Production will be in the United Kingdom by The Kit Marlowe Film Co. plc.An earlier version of the script won the "Best Screenplay" award at the 2016 Hollywood Book Festival. This version has been entered in several other screenwriting competitions."It's like eating peanuts," Hamit said, "You can't stop with just one." Hamit expects to make additional changes before the film is finished. ."A screenplay is never really finished. It's the nature of these things," he said. "Film is a collaborative medium and the screenplay is just the first step. My emphasis has been on historical research and getting the fine details about Elizabethan England and the early Secret Service right, while telling an exciting and unexpected story about one of the most famous personalities in English Literature. Marlowe's death has usually been charcterrized as the unfortunate outcome of a bar brawl. The truth is much darker. He was assassinated by his fellow agents, at the order of Queen Elizabeth herself, for preaching atheism.."KIt Marlowe has always been a controversial figure," Hamit said, "And this film will reveal many truths that have been hidden or obscured by time. One of them is that 'Jolly Old England' was anything but -- it was a tyranny with very tight social controls run by a Queen and government under constant threat, with many plots directed against Queen Elizabeth. There was not a day in her reign that she was not in danger of assassination herself. Her Secret Service, under Sir Francis Walsingham, was one of the first interntional espionage organizations."