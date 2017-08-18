News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chamberlain Hrdlicka Continues to Expand its San Antonio Presence with Addition of Five Attorneys
New Hires Bring Expertise in ERISA and Employee Benefits, Tax Exempt Organizations, Tax Planning, and Tax Controversy
This announcement is the latest in Chamberlain Hrdlicka's San Antonio office's ongoing growth. In April, the firm announced a new litigation team, and, since January 2016, the firm has more than tripled its footprint in San Antonio, growing from five to 15 attorneys and expanding its ERISA and Employee Benefits, Tax Exempt Organizations, Tax Planning, and Tax Controversy practices.
"We are excited to continue rapidly expanding our presence in San Antonio with Joshua, Katherine and their team joining the firm," said Wayne Risoli, managing shareholder of Chamberlain Hrdlicka. "These five excellent additions are the testament to our firm's momentum in San Antonio and add range and depth to our services, creating more value to our clients."
"We are extremely honored that Josh, Katherine, Jillian, Erin, and Lauren have joined the Chamberlain Hrdlicka team," said Juan F. Vasquez Jr, Chamberlain Hrdlicka shareholder and San Antonio practice lead. "The rapid growth of our San Antonio office is attributable in large part to shareholders Chad Muller and Jaime Vasquez who laid a strong foundation for the office, as well as the tremendous and sustained growth and business needs of the San Antonio community."
Sutin commented, "as a leader in tax and business law, Chamberlain Hrdlicka is the ideal firm to help us grow our dynamic employee benefit plan practice, tax-exempt organizations practice, and estate planning practice. The culture and values of the professionals at Chamberlain Hrdlicka matches our passion for providing excellent service and creative solutions to complex problems."
With close to 20 years of experience, Joshua Sutin assists businesses and not-for-profit organizations with a full range of tax, employee benefits, estate planning, health care law and privacy and data security issues. Joshua is an active member of the American Bar Association, including the Employee Benefits Committee, the Tax Section and the Health Law Section. He is also a member of the State Bar of Texas, Health Law Section; the International Association of Privacy Professionals;
Katherine Noll brings broad federal and state tax expertise, with a focus on a diverse range of complex tax issues, including tax planning, business transactions, and representing clients before the IRS. She has extensive experience resolving tax issues for corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies, individuals, tax-exempt organizations, and financial institutions. Katherine is also frequently engaged to structure executive compensation arrangements and to advise on employee benefit matters and regulatory compliance. She is the immediate past-president and treasurer of the Bexar County Women's Bar Association and Foundation and is a member of the American Bar Association, Tax Section, the San Antonio Bar Association, the State Bar of Texas and the Oklahoma Bar Association. She was named to San Antonio's Best Lawyers by SA Scene in 2016. She was one of just four 2017 "Women in Law" in the July/August issue of San Antonio Woman magazine.
Jillian Gordon Foerster brings more than five years of experience in tax, employee benefits and executive compensation, health care law, as well as tax-exempt law. She is a member of the Bexar County Women's Bar Association, the International Association of Privacy Professionals and the Military Spouse JD Network. She was named San Antonio's Best Lawyers by SA Scene in 2014.
Erin Hamilton Jansen has more than five years of experience in a diverse range of legal issues, including tax planning and compliance, business planning and transactions, executive compensation and employee benefits, estate planning, representing individuals, not-for-profit and tax-exempt organizations, corporations, closely held entities and publically traded companies. She is a member of the American Bar Association, the State Bar of Texas, the San Antonio Bar Association, Bexar County Women's Bar Foundation and Association, San Antonio Young Lawyers Association, and is involved in a number of community and civic organizations.
Lauren D. Parker advises clients on estate planning, probate, and wealth transfer law matters. Her experience ranges from simple will drafting to more complex tax-planned wills, revocable trusts, defective grantor trusts and family limited partnerships. She also advises clients on matters related to closely-held and family-owned management and succession planning. She is also engaged in an ERISA practice focusing on qualified plans, voluntary compliance programs and employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). She also advises on the preparation and implementation of qualified defined compensation plans for corporate clients. She is a member of the Bexar County Women's Bar Foundation and the Rotary Club of San Antonio.
About Chamberlain Hrdlicka
Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to commercial and business litigation, the firm has expertise in tax planning and tax controversy, corporate law, securities and finance, employment law, employee benefits/ERISA, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, real estate, and construction law. http://chamberlainlaw.com
Contact
Ania Czarnecka
***@wardcc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse