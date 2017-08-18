News By Tag
Elisiontec Announced VICIDial vTiger Integration Service
Spokesperson of Elisiontec announced to offer integration service of VICIDial: Contact Center solution and vTiger CRM system.
The vTiger and VICIDial integration will make sure that the customers of Elisiontec can achieve following:
• Fetch vTiger CRM data in the VICIDial contact center screen so the agent can provide personalized experience to the customer
• Allow agent to add a new lead in the vTiger CRM from VICIDial screen itself. It means agent doesn't need to leave the contact center solution to add a new lead in the CRM system
• Allow agent to edit or update lead details during live call from VICIDial: Contact center screen. It means the agent can make all required changes in the lead record in the vTiger from VICIDial screen
• Allow agents to use VICIDial call center dialer within vTiger CRM screen
• Allow agents to fill disposition from vTiger which will be added in the VICIDial reports
• Allow supervisor to see minute level details of each change made in any of the two systems
• And many more
The company also offer click to call functionality within the vTiger CRM system. It means an agent will click on the lead and VICIDial dialer widget will appear on screen with all required calling functions such as:
• Call hold
• Call pickup
• Call transfer
• Mute/ Unmute
• And more
Once the call is finished the agent can fill in disposition as well.
The spokesperson of the company shared, "We have deployed this solution for many customers and they are amazed with the powerful features and remarkable benefits it gives to them. This vTiger and VICIDial integration service allows call centers to double their productivity as now agents don't need to go back and forth among two different yet important systems. Also, it decreased error ratio by almost 20-80%."
The spokesperson of the company shared key benefits of the VICIDial call center and vTiger CRM System integration service:
• Increased agent productivity
• Decreased operation turnaround time
• Decreased human errors and delays
• Increased ease of use
• Better resource utilization
• Increased first call resolution ratio
• Increased revenue
The company has also shared a video tutorial to show how integrated VICIDial and vTiger systems can work together with single sign on. The video tutorial and all required details are displayed on their webpage which can be accessed from here: http://www.elisiontec.com
