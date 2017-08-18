Hypersoft Productivity Analytics Distinguished as a Top HR Management software

End

-- Hypersoft Omnicontext Analytics was classified in the latest review of the expert platform FinanceOnline as a leading and the most accurate measure of productivity. Personal Analytics has been distinguished by experts for its ability to serve the customers with the highest quality and latest innovation in the field of organizational intelligence software. The independent B2B and SaaS advisors specially mentioned that Hypersoft stands out with constant improvement on quality of user experience, adapts easy-to-use techniques to provide customers with comprehensive automated ways of interpreting data retrieved from their devices.Hypersoft Productivity Analytics is as innovative digital technique for productivity and time management. It improves work performance through discovery and analysis of work habits and daily activities.The cloud-based application automatically collects data from many data sources. Through analyzing one's activity on the laptop and smartphone devices, Productivity Analytics provides an insight on the time spent on e-mail and phone communication, meetings, usage of business software programs and social media, travelling and browsing the Web. Whatever the activities are, Productivity Analytics structures the data and makes daily work patterns clearly visible in the form of daily, weekly, monthly reports as well as real-time notifications sent to the user.Productivity Analytics is the way to engage everyone in improving own work performance and efficiency. The software analyzes long-term performance metrics, compares them to short-term activity details and to the individual objectives. The goals can be set by the company management as well as by an employee himself. What is more, the application compares the indicators of performance with maximum, minimum and average results achieved among other colleagues on given criteria. This is important for rewarding workers fairly as well as for tracking the trends in personal productivity of employees."Omnicontext Productivity Analytics keeps gaining popularity amongst business communities–HR and companies executives choose Hypersoft to propose for employees a modern digital self-improvement solution; - comments the latest achievement Anastasia Levchuk, marketing and business development representative. - We see how it is becoming more and more fancy to look on own progress, follow up the changes of the work style or own productivity."The expert product reviews is presented on FinancesOnline.(The latest version of Omnicontext Analytics is available to download on the Windows and Google app stores, and on Omnicontext.org.(