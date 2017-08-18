 
August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


Advantages of Owning Luxury Waterfront Real Estate in Summerland Key

 
 
KEY WEST, Fla. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Fred Mullins, Top Producing Member of Team Mullins at Coldwell Banker Schmitt in Key West and owner of www.lowerkeys-homes.com,"If you know anything about the Florida Keys, you probably know it's a wonderful place to visit and vacation. But, have you ever thought about living here? Too many people mistakenly believe it's just too expensive.

However, compare it to some other highly desirable places around the country and you'll pleasantly find that isn't the case at all. Plus, it's far away from the noise and stress of the big city. Those two reasons alone make it a good deal. But, there are still more advantages of owning luxury waterfront real estate in Summerland Key:

• Solid appreciation. Land is a premium commodity here in the Lower Keys and Summerland Key is no exception. And, because there isn't much land to develop or very little left, that means homes enjoy solid appreciation for as long as they own. This makes owning luxury waterfront real estate in Summerland Key a smart investment decision because of not only the high appreciation but in a resale scenario, a substantial return on investment.
• Very desirable location. There's no question the Florida Keys are a worldwide destination location. Tourists flock here from one month to the next, year after year. And, that translates into a great location to own residential real estate -- particularly a luxury house that's right on the water.
• Easy access to the water. Speaking of water, the Gulf of Mexico is always nearby, as is the Atlantic Ocean. That's two for the price of one, which gives you quick access to the water -- whichever body of water you choose.
• Tropical lifestyle. Life if just simpler and more enjoyable here in the Lower Keys. When you own a luxury waterfront home on Summerland Key, you'll enjoy the laidback lifestyle that is so ingrained in the island chain. Things move slowly here, far away from the congestion and chaos so common in big cities.
• Near Key West. What's more, owning luxury waterfront real estate in Summerland Key means you'll be right next door to Key West. That's quintessential Keys, something that simply can't be found anywhere else.

• Fred Mullins, P.A. holds an MBA, B.S., real estate license a United States Coast Guard Master Captain's license and commercial pilot's license. With over 20years of cross functional experience in real estate, international asset management, and construction management, Fred's experience places him as one of the top real estate professionals in the Florida Keys.For help with buying or selling Lower Keys Homes, see http://www.lowerkeys-homes.com

