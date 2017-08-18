News By Tag
Spreading Free Smiles Across Blue Springs, MO
Foster Dental Care will host Dentistry From The Heart - providing adults with complimentary dental care on Saturday, September 23rd
The media is invited to join Foster Dental Care and a team of dental professionals and volunteers to help people in need with complimentary dental work –fillings, extractions, and cleanings. Foster Dental Care has helped many patients in need, and this event will be their seventh charitable Dentistry from the Heart event. To date, Foster Dental Care has helped bring relief to over 600 adults, providing approximately 250 thousand dollars in free dental services to their community.
Dentistry From The Heart is a national non-profit organization with a simple mission - making people smile. Founded in 2001, DFTH was created to aid those in need - including the growing population of under-insured. According to the American Dental Association, 27 percent of adults over 20 have untreated cavities. Without events like DFTH, dental care simply isn't an option for many. This year, DFTH will help more than 12,000 patients and provide millions in dental care.
"Kansas City is fortunate that there are many programs for children to receive complimentary dental services. Unfortunately for the adult population, there are limited opportunities. This is our way to give back and help adults in need of dental work," said Foster. At their last event, Dr. Foster and the team at Foster Dental Care were able to provide 175 free dental services to people who otherwise couldn't afford it.
The event will take place on Saturday, September 23rd at Foster Dental Care located at 2150 NW South Outer Rd., Blue Springs, MO. Starting at 7:00 AM, Dr. Foster and a team of volunteers will treat however many adults they can service by 1:00 PM. Services provided consist of either a free filling, cleaning, or extraction. Patients seeking treatment must be 18 and up, appointments will be on a first come, first served basis. Patients are asked to bring state issued I.D., a current list of medications, and health history. For more information, call 816-226-5588 or visit their website www.FosterDentalCare.com. Additional details are on the organization's national website at www.dentistryfromtheheart.org.
Dentistry From The Heart is a registered non-profit organization that offers free dental work for people who need it. The organization was founded as a means to give back to the community and address the growing number of people with- out dental insurance. In the past 10 years, Dentistry From The Heart events have contributed over $6 million in free dentistry and helped 60,000+ patients across the continent.
Rebeca Swank
Foster Dental Care
***@fosterdentalcare.com
