Relocating to San Antonio-what is the weather like?
But, what about the weather in San Antonio? How does it typically play out during the year? What are the summers like, the winters, and spring and fall seasons? Is it like the Arizona climate that lies to the northwest? Or, is it more like the weather in Louisiana, which is to the east, just slightly north? Well, it's actually not much like either one. Here's what the weather is like in San Antonio throughout the year:
• Rain. Unlike the average in the United States, San Antonio is a little drier. While the national average is 39 inches per year, in San Antonio it is less, about 32 inches of rain.
• Snow. As you might imagine, Texas isn't exactly the snow capital of the United States but that doesn't mean it doesn't receive any. That being stated, San Antonio does not receive any snow, statistics wise. Like other places in the south, snow is a very rare occurrence, but it does happen, without any accumulation.
• Humidity. Being located where it is in south-central Texas means San Antonio is a somewhat humid place but it really depends on where you live. The microclimates vary significantly. So, if you live right in or near the city itself, it's more humid. But, if you choose to live in the hill country, it's drier because of the elevation.
• Temperature. Temperatures also vary substantially, depending on where you live in San Antonio. It actually scores quite high on the comfort index, receiving a 70. The higher the score, the more comfortable the year-round temperature and climate are. Highs run into the low to mid 90's in the summer with winter lows in the low 40's. If you live in the hills, these averages will obviously change, compared to the lower elevations.
