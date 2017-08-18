 
CDP's WIC Direct Launches Pilot in Inter Tribal Council of Arizona

 
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Custom Data Processing, Inc. (CDP) has successfully launched the pilot of a new, more streamlined and effective WIC (Women, Infants and Children nutrition program) benefit delivery method utilizing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) in the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona (ITCA). The transition from paper food instrument checks to EBT marks ITCA's adherence to the federal mandate that all WIC agencies move to EBT before 2020. CDP is leading the country in providing secure, hosted services for WIC EBT, with ITCA being the fifteenth WIC state agency the company has rolled out, with several more currently under contract. The project, which began in March, 2017, is the fastest WIC EBT implementation to date.

In an electronic WIC (eWIC) environment, benefits are delivered using a plastic card, rather than government-issued paper checks, and processed by the CDP's WIC Direct EBT processing system. Previous implementations have shown this system improves program participation with its ease of use and by removing the stigma associated with the paper checks. As such, more women and children may have access to the foods and nutrition they need while offering a simplified shopping experience. Retailers will benefit as well, as WIC EBT provides a more efficient lane process and faster reimbursements.

WIC Direct, in conjunction with the data warehouse tool Data Direct, provides a wealth of information to WIC state agencies. This data allows them to better target weaknesses in program participation and redemption, thereby increasing the effectiveness of the program as a whole.

"CDP is excited to expand our market leading WIC EBT services to the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona," said company CEO, Stan Cochran. "By utilizing our eWIC benefit redemption services, both the participants and the WIC agency gain efficiencies and simplicity in the shopping experience."

The WIC Director for ITCA, Mindy Jossefides, shared CDP's enthusiasm for the project. "ITCA is very excited to pilot the highly anticipated eWIC functionality to make shopping for WIC foods easier for the clients that we serve."

CDP provides WIC EBT processing that serves nearly one million participants across the country.

About CDP

Custom Data Processing, Inc. (CDP) has been providing Enterprise Health Systems to federal, state and local health organizations since 1981. CDP's highly agile, custom, software solutions, built around core system components, are continuously enhanced based on industry trends and client feedback. These solutions have been implemented in more than a thousand locations throughout the United States. CDP has three separate offerings for WIC programs, including management information solutions (MIS), electronic benefits processing (WIC Direct) and a data warehouse tool (Data Direct). For more information about CDP, visit http://www.cdpehs.com.

Follow CDP on Twitter (@CDPEHS (https://twitter.com/CDPEHS)).

CDP, Inc.
Trysh Thompson, Communications Manager
***@cdpehs.com
Click to Share