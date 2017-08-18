 
Industry News





Chiltern Music Therapy shortlisted for National Award

 
 
social enterprise awards
CHESHAM, England - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Chiltern Music Therapy (Chiltern) are thrilled to be shortlisted in the Health & Social Care Social Enterprise category in the Social Enterprise UK 2017 Awards!

The Social Enterprise Awards recognise organisations for their business excellence and contribution to society, as well as the achievements of people working at the heart of the sector.

The organisers said 'Congratulations to those organisations and individuals who have been shortlisted for 2017 and thank you to all of those who applied this year. As always we had an incredible response to the Awards with so many outstanding applications. The quantity and quality of work being done across the UK is hugely inspiring and a real testament to the strength of social enterprise in this country.'

Rebecca Atkinson, Director of Chiltern Music Therapy was delighted to have been shortlisted; 'It's great to have been recognised for the work we do in such a prestigious national award. Our music therapists work incredibly hard in health and social care, and so to be shortlisted in this category is really special.'

To find out more about the work of Chiltern, visit http://www.chilternmusictherapy.co.uk/.

