Eliza Neals "10,000 Feet Below" sails into music's fourth quarter on high praise from media & radio

Kneeling before one of America's truest art forms with an unconditional passion to give The Blues everything she's got. Eliza Neals honors the gut wrenching, soul splitting intent the roots of contemporary blues represents with inspired songwriting.

Eliza Neals United Kingdom Blues-Rock #UK2017Tour

-- "Another Lifetime," "Cold Cold Night," and "You Ain't My Dog No More" fromhave earned venerated praise from media across the US the UK and the world, as Sirius XM echoed music journalists' opinions with chart-topping tenacity."Accomplished the near impossible,". "Simply breathaking,"UK. "that's powerful enough to knock you off your feet,". "Album with imperceptible faults"France. "Tough-as-nails voice soars above the crowd,". "We know she's good and this album confirms it,"Norway. "Should be tattooed on the soul of all you blues-rockers out there,"In an historically male-dominated genre,authentically puissant grit has been compared to the power ofand the emotion ofwhile the integrity of her voice is remarkably her own. Her piano-driven original tunes effortlessly illustrate the hybrid and perennial roots between the blues and rock while's tasteful guitar provides a perfect foundation for Eliza as front woman to her band, the Narcotics.If there's a simple overarching message defining The Blues it's this: I'm not gonna take it anymore. Eliza puts herself in the emotional epicenter with her heart and soul on the line speaking her truth for the broken-hearted, the disenfranchised, and otherwise oppressed souls.As Eliza took the helm as executive producer of, she surrounded herself with the talent of guitarists Paul Nelson ("Cold Cold Night"), Billy Davis ("At The Crossroads") and the engineering finesse of Dave Feeny and Erik Maluchnik.' embark on their return tour to the United Kingdom this September, with seven dates across the UK. Their previous trip in 2016 achieved rockblues sucess, the full schedule can be found here http://ElizaNeals.com To listen to "10,000 Feet Below" go here for SPOTIFY free streaming https://open.spotify.com/ artist/48XgWMevIvFi72xQFN2qqb Eliza Neals can be found on all social media including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr and all music outlets like itunes, Amazon, Spotify, Shazam and many others.2014 - "Keeping the Blues Alive Award" Recipient - Publicistfroszak2003@yahoo.com / ph: 818-679-7636Eliza Neals(TM) is putting the Magic back into Blues-Rock with Top-Of-The-Charts Recordings and Mind Blowing LIVE Performances!