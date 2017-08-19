 
News By Tag
* Blues Rock
* Contemporary Blues
* Blues
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019


Eliza Neals "10,000 Feet Below" sails into music's fourth quarter on high praise from media & radio

Kneeling before one of America's truest art forms with an unconditional passion to give The Blues everything she's got. Eliza Neals honors the gut wrenching, soul splitting intent the roots of contemporary blues represents with inspired songwriting.
 
 
Eliza Neals United Kingdom Blues-Rock #UK2017Tour
Eliza Neals United Kingdom Blues-Rock #UK2017Tour
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Blues Rock
* Contemporary Blues
* Blues

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- "Another Lifetime," "Cold Cold Night," and "You Ain't My Dog No More" from 10,000 Feet Below, have earned venerated praise from media across the US the UK and the world, as Sirius XM echoed music journalists' opinions with chart-topping tenacity.

"Accomplished the near impossible," American Blues Scene. "Simply breathaking," Blues Matters UK. "Blues-rock that's powerful enough to knock you off your feet," Blues Blast. "Album with imperceptible faults" Soul Bag France. "Tough-as-nails voice soars above the crowd," Big City Blues. "We know she's good and this album confirms it," BluesNews Norway. "Should be tattooed on the soul of all you blues-rockers out there," Blues in Britain.

In an historically male-dominated genre, Eliza Neals authentically puissant grit has been compared to the power of Beth Hart and the emotion of Janis Joplin while the integrity of her voice is remarkably her own. Her piano-driven original tunes effortlessly illustrate the hybrid and perennial roots between the blues and rock while Howard Glazer's tasteful guitar provides a perfect foundation for Eliza as front woman to her band, the Narcotics.

If there's a simple overarching message defining The Blues it's this: I'm not gonna take it anymore. Eliza puts herself in the emotional epicenter with her heart and soul on the line speaking her truth for the broken-hearted, the disenfranchised, and otherwise oppressed souls.

As Eliza took the helm as executive producer of 10,000 Feet Below, she surrounded herself with the talent of guitarists Paul Nelson ("Cold Cold Night"), Billy Davis ("At The Crossroads") and the engineering finesse of Dave Feeny and Erik Maluchnik.

'Eliza Neals and the Narcotics' embark on their return tour to the United Kingdom this September, with seven dates across the UK. Their previous trip in 2016 achieved rockblues sucess, the full schedule can be found here http://ElizaNeals.com

To listen to "10,000 Feet Below" go here for SPOTIFY free streaming https://open.spotify.com/artist/48XgWMevIvFi72xQFN2qqb

Eliza Neals can be found on all social media including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr and all music outlets like itunes, Amazon, Spotify, Shazam and many others.

RADIO and PRESS CONTACT:

FRANK ROSZAK Promotions
2014 - "Keeping the Blues Alive Award" Recipient - Publicist
froszak2003@ yahoo.com / ph: 818-679-7636

Eliza Neals(TM) is putting the Magic back into Blues-Rock with Top-Of-The-Charts Recordings and Mind Blowing LIVE Performances! E-HRecords.com

Contact
E-H Records LLC
***@e-hrecords.com
End
Source:E-H Records LLC
Email:***@e-hrecords.com Email Verified
Tags:Blues Rock, Contemporary Blues, Blues
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HJN Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share