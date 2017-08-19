News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eliza Neals "10,000 Feet Below" sails into music's fourth quarter on high praise from media & radio
Kneeling before one of America's truest art forms with an unconditional passion to give The Blues everything she's got. Eliza Neals honors the gut wrenching, soul splitting intent the roots of contemporary blues represents with inspired songwriting.
"Accomplished the near impossible,"
In an historically male-dominated genre, Eliza Neals authentically puissant grit has been compared to the power of Beth Hart and the emotion of Janis Joplin while the integrity of her voice is remarkably her own. Her piano-driven original tunes effortlessly illustrate the hybrid and perennial roots between the blues and rock while Howard Glazer's tasteful guitar provides a perfect foundation for Eliza as front woman to her band, the Narcotics.
If there's a simple overarching message defining The Blues it's this: I'm not gonna take it anymore. Eliza puts herself in the emotional epicenter with her heart and soul on the line speaking her truth for the broken-hearted, the disenfranchised, and otherwise oppressed souls.
As Eliza took the helm as executive producer of 10,000 Feet Below, she surrounded herself with the talent of guitarists Paul Nelson ("Cold Cold Night"), Billy Davis ("At The Crossroads") and the engineering finesse of Dave Feeny and Erik Maluchnik.
'Eliza Neals and the Narcotics' embark on their return tour to the United Kingdom this September, with seven dates across the UK. Their previous trip in 2016 achieved rockblues sucess, the full schedule can be found here http://ElizaNeals.com
To listen to "10,000 Feet Below" go here for SPOTIFY free streaming https://open.spotify.com/
Eliza Neals can be found on all social media including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr and all music outlets like itunes, Amazon, Spotify, Shazam and many others.
RADIO and PRESS CONTACT:
FRANK ROSZAK Promotions
2014 - "Keeping the Blues Alive Award" Recipient - Publicist
froszak2003@
Eliza Neals(TM) is putting the Magic back into Blues-Rock with Top-Of-The-Charts Recordings and Mind Blowing LIVE Performances!
Contact
E-H Records LLC
***@e-hrecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse