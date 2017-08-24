News By Tag
Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers to Award Two 2017 Honda Civics during Minnesota State Fair
To enter, attendees must text keywords provided by booths at the fair, or by registering on participating station contest pages. Participating stations include KDWB Radio (101.3 FM), KEEY Radio (K102 FM), KQQL Radio (KOOL 108 FM), KTCZ Radio (Cities 97 FM), and KTLK Radio (Twin Cities News Talk 1130 AM).
Two winners will be selected at the close of the fair on Sept. 5, and will be able to pick up their 2017 Honda Civics on Sept. 8 at Inver Grove Honda and Luther Brookdale Honda.
"The GTCHDA is thrilled to participate in the fair for the fifth consecutive year," remarked Bryan Okubo of Inver Grover Honda. "The sense of community during the event is unlike anything I've ever felt, and we're beyond excited at the chance to transform two lucky winners' lives with a new 2017 Civic, our best Civic to date."
Honda was named Kelley Blue Book's Most Awarded Brand of 2017, with the Civic serving as one of the most awarded vehicles, taking home the Best Buy Award: Overall Winner, the Best Buy of the Year, and the Best Auto Tech Award. For more information, visit KBB.com.
The 10th Generation Civic features a sporty, athletic build, with the Type R and Si further enhancing this aesthetic principle. Both variants serve as performance models, and the Type R boasts an impressive 306 horsepower, making it the most powerful compact front-drive production vehicle sold in America.
Furthering its commitment to the community, GTCHDA provided a Virtual Reality test drive of the 2017 Civic Si at the 2017 Minnesota Auto Show, where users experienced a taste of the power and performance of the Si.
Stop by the GTCHDA booth to take a look at the award-winning 2017 Honda Civic. Booth locations at the fair and other information may be found at: http://www.mnstatefair.org/
About the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Association:
The Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers consists of eight Honda dealers serving the greater Twin Cities area, which include Buerkle Honda, Inver Grove Honda, Luther Brookdale Honda, Luther Honda of St. Cloud, Luther Hopkins Honda, Mills Honda, Richfield Bloomington Honda, and Walser Honda. For more information, please visit http://greatertwincitieshondadealers.com/
