Foreverlamp Appoints New Agency Representation
Award Winning LED lamp and fixture manufacturer expands Agency Representation
Electri-Products Group (EPG) serves the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. EPG has one of the largest outside sales staff in their markets with sales professionals residing within the market that they serve (Charlotte, Wilmington, and Greensboro, NC; Greenville, SC; and Richmond, VA). (www.epg-gso.com)
Lighting Systems & Electrical Products (A division of Sterris Energy) is a manufacturer's representative agency focused on energy conservation. LSEP will serve the states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Arizona, and West, North, and East Texas for Foreverlamp. (www.sterrisenergy.com)
Design Build Lighting is a comprehensive lighting manufacturer's representative and lighting design services vendor. With primary territorial coverage in central and south Texas, they serve designers, contractors, distributors, and end users with their lighting and project requirements. (www.designbuildltg.com)
"I am pleased to have the Foreverlamp brand and products represented by such high quality sales agencies", said Jim Sekinger, COO of Foreverlamp. "Foreverlamp prides itself for its customer relationships and quality product and these representatives will continue to foster and expand those relationships. These appointments align well with our overall strategy of expansion and focus on channel development."
For additional information, visit www.Foreverlamp.com.
Foreverlamp
P: 847-778-7457
***@cfwevents.com
