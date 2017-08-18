 
News By Tag
* Beatles
* Baseball
* Book Signings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Eatontown
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Author of New Sir George Martin Bio to Hold Signing Events in Monmouth County

 
 
"Maximum Volume" by Dr. Kenneth Womack.
"Maximum Volume" by Dr. Kenneth Womack.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Beatles
Baseball
Book Signings

Industry:
Books

Location:
Eatontown - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

EATONTOWN, N.J. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Kenneth Womack, PhD, a world renowned authority on the Beatles and their enduring cultural influence, will be signing copies of his new book, Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin on Friday, September 1 from 4-7 pm at Barnes & Noble in Monmouth Mall, and on Saturday, September 2 at 5 pm as part of the Lakewood BlueClaws "Beatles Night" event.

Maximum Volume (Chicago Review Press, September 2017) is the first volume of the first full-length biography of Sir George Martin. Womack provides readers with a detailed account of Martin's collaborative work with "the fab four." The book shares how George's humble beginnings and his musical influences shaped his career as the producer behind the band's sound. Now, more than 50 years later, Sir George's singular stamp remains on popular music as successive generations discover the magic of the Beatles.

An award-winning American fiction writer and literary critic, Kenneth Womack serves as Dean of the Wayne D. McMurray School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Monmouth University in New Jersey, where he is also a Professor of English. He is the author of three novels and editor of numerous volumes of literary and cultural criticism, as well as the author of several books on the Beatles, including Long and Winding Roads: The Evolving Artistry of the Beatles and The Beatles Encyclopedia: Everything Fab Four.

Womack also pens a bi-weekly column for the Huffington Post entitled Everything Fab Four. You can learn more about his work at kennethwomack.com, and can connect with him on social media at:

Facebook: Kenneth Womack (https://www.facebook.com/kenneth.womack.79?fref=ts)

Twitter: @KennethAWomack (https://twitter.com/KennethAWomack)

Barnes & Noble is located in Monmouth Mall at 180 Route 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724. This event will also feature live acoustic guitar music by Joe Rapolla. For more information, please call (732) 460-9477.

The Lakewood BlueClaws play at FirstEnergy Park, located at 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood, NJ 08701. For more information, please call (732) 901-7000.

Kenneth Womack is represented by 910 Public Relations, and is available for speaking engagements and interviews. Copies of his books are available for review upon request. For more information, please contact nicole@910pr.com.
End
Source:KennethWomack.com
Email:***@910pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Beatles, Baseball, Book Signings
Industry:Books
Location:Eatontown - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
910 public relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share