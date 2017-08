Author of New Sir George Martin Bio to Hold Signing Events in Monmouth County

"Maximum Volume" by Dr. Kenneth Womack.

-- Kenneth Womack, PhD, a world renowned authority on the Beatles and their enduring cultural influence, will be signing copies of his new book,on Friday, September 1 from 4-7 pm at Barnes & Noble in Monmouth Mall, and on Saturday, September 2 at 5 pm as part of the Lakewood BlueClaws "Beatles Night" event.(Chicago Review Press, September 2017) is the first volume of the first full-length biography of Sir George Martin. Womack provides readers with a detailed account of Martin's collaborative work with "the fab four." The book shares how George's humble beginnings and his musical influences shaped his career as the producer behind the band's sound. Now, more than 50 years later, Sir George's singular stamp remains on popular music as successive generations discover the magic of the Beatles.An award-winning American fiction writer and literary critic, Kenneth Womack serves as Dean of the Wayne D. McMurray School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Monmouth University in New Jersey, where he is also a Professor of English. He is the author of three novels and editor of numerous volumes of literary and cultural criticism, as well as the author of several books on the Beatles, includingWomack also pens a bi-weekly column for the Huffington Post entitled. You can learn more about his work at kennethwomack.com, and can connect with him on social media at:Facebook: Kenneth Womack ( https://www.facebook.com/ kenneth.womack.79? fref=ts Twitter: @KennethAWomack ( https://twitter.com/ KennethAWomack Barnes & Noble is located in Monmouth Mall at 180 Route 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724. This event will also feature live acoustic guitar music by Joe Rapolla. For more information, please call (732) 460-9477.The Lakewood BlueClaws play at FirstEnergy Park, located at 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood, NJ 08701. For more information, please call (732) 901-7000.Kenneth Womack is represented by 910 Public Relations, and is available for speaking engagements and interviews. Copies of his books are available for review upon request. For more information, please contact nicole@910pr.com.