NJBIZ Names Lindsey Inserra to its 2017 "Forty Under 40" List

Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite VP Cited for Community Outreach, Marketing Savvy

--has named Lindsey Inserra, vice president of Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite, to its 2017 "Forty Under 40" list of top young professionals in New Jersey. Inserra, 32, has worked for a decade in the business her family started in 1954. The company owns and operates 22 ShopRite stores in New Jersey and New York."Lindsey is an integral part of our management team and she inspires our associates with her leadership and commitment to health and wellness for our customers and our communities,"said Lawrence Inserra, Jr., chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets. "As a company and as a family, we are very proud of Lindsey and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."Inserra oversees the company's extensive health and wellness initiatives for customers and associates, including its In-store Dietitian Program with 18 registered retail dietitians on staff. Her personal experience living with type 1 diabetes since childhood has guided her toward advocacy in her work and volunteer roles, tirelessly promoting healthy lifestyles.She is a leading voice in the metropolitan area - and beyond - for diabetes awareness and management and serves as the Young Professional Chair of the Northeast Board of the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI), a world-renowned leader in diabetes research. Inserra's efforts as an advocate for diabetes research helped to raise more than $200,000 in 2016 at Inserra Supermarkets in support of the DRI. The company is hosting a similar fund-raising effort this summer. In addition, Inserra is involved with the Diabetes Foundation in New Jersey and was the recipient of its Young Professional Award."It's an honor to be included onlist of young professionals,"said Lindsey Inserra. "I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to carry on our family traditions of caring deeply about our customers and making a positive impact in the communities we serve."Inserra also dedicates her time to hunger relief and awareness, and she is one of the first junior board members of Table to Table, a community-based food rescue program in northern New Jersey. She was recently named the Young Professional Co-chair for Hackensack Meridian Children's Hospital. In addition, Inserra has been one of the driving forces behind the Annual Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund Golf Outing, held in honor of her late uncle. Since the fund's inception, it has donated more than $3 million to charities large and small throughout the U.S.