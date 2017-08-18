 
News By Tag
* Mergers
* Acquisitions
* M A
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Europe
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Gottesman Company Expands to the United Kingdom

Eugene Gottesman, President of Gottesman Company - "America's International Network of M&A Business Brokers" - announces that Gottesman has expanded from the USA to the United Kingdom.
 
 
Eugene Gottesman
Eugene Gottesman
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mergers
* Acquisitions
* M A

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Europe - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Services

EUROPE, England - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- With its 1,000 Registered Buyers who own 5,000 companies between them and a loyal staff and 100 M&A professionals, Gottesman Company say they are in a position to do a good job. In fact, they say they have already begun to make progress.

After 32 years operating in America, with frequent inquiries from other countries worldwide, Gottesman Company has decided to integrate itself into the global M&A world. Not only so they have 100 M&A professionals on their team, but they also have close relationships with 1,000 other M&A firms worldwide with whom have they built mutual trust.

"We are now expanding our brokerage team in the UK, on a selective basis, all of whom operate as independent contractors. We are fortunate to have a good research department as well as a good reputation," observes Gottesman, 88, one of only 20 Lifetime Certified Business Intermediaries.

"We work with both Sellers and Buyers of mid-sized businesses with whom we are in direct contact, as well as Sellers from outside firms whom we call Cooperating Intermediaries. Our Seller clients are privately held companies in manufacturing, distribution and large service firms in all types of categories. They include aerospace & defense, health care, logistics, energy, business services and 100 other classifications. Our Buyers are both private and public companies. We are in effect "generalists" because our Brokers come with experience from many fields of endeavor".

Gottesman prefers to operate on a "success fee" basis only. The Company do not require any client to advance retainers or front money.

"We like the British. They keep their word", says Gottesman. "We welcome inquiries from companies, private equity groups, and other brokerage firms, as well as career-minded M&A professionals who can handle "big ticket" transactions".

For more information and to arrange a meeting, call Gottesman Company's UK VP and Regional Manager, Marc Jarrett on +44 (0) 7906786505, or if in the USA, call Eugene Gottesman, President at  203-984-4610 or email mjarrett@gottesmancompany.com.

Contact
Marc Jarrett
***@gottesman-company.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gottesman-company.com Email Verified
Tags:Mergers, Acquisitions, M A
Industry:Business
Location:Europe - London, Greater - England
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share