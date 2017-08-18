News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gottesman Company Expands to the United Kingdom
Eugene Gottesman, President of Gottesman Company - "America's International Network of M&A Business Brokers" - announces that Gottesman has expanded from the USA to the United Kingdom.
After 32 years operating in America, with frequent inquiries from other countries worldwide, Gottesman Company has decided to integrate itself into the global M&A world. Not only so they have 100 M&A professionals on their team, but they also have close relationships with 1,000 other M&A firms worldwide with whom have they built mutual trust.
"We are now expanding our brokerage team in the UK, on a selective basis, all of whom operate as independent contractors. We are fortunate to have a good research department as well as a good reputation,"
"We work with both Sellers and Buyers of mid-sized businesses with whom we are in direct contact, as well as Sellers from outside firms whom we call Cooperating Intermediaries. Our Seller clients are privately held companies in manufacturing, distribution and large service firms in all types of categories. They include aerospace & defense, health care, logistics, energy, business services and 100 other classifications. Our Buyers are both private and public companies. We are in effect "generalists"
Gottesman prefers to operate on a "success fee" basis only. The Company do not require any client to advance retainers or front money.
"We like the British. They keep their word", says Gottesman. "We welcome inquiries from companies, private equity groups, and other brokerage firms, as well as career-minded M&A professionals who can handle "big ticket" transactions"
For more information and to arrange a meeting, call Gottesman Company's UK VP and Regional Manager, Marc Jarrett on +44 (0) 7906786505, or if in the USA, call Eugene Gottesman, President at 203-984-
Contact
Marc Jarrett
***@gottesman-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse