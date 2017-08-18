News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
cab service in Jaipur- jaipur city cab jaipur
Jaipur City Cab is one of the leading names in the field of cab service in Jaipur. With our cab service you get enjoyable and safety ride. Our drivers know the short way to make you reach the place where you want to reach.
To say that no steps were ever taken to ease the commuting experience of people with disability would be misleading and even partially untrue. In 2015, Uber had introduced a specialised service for the disabled and the elderly called uberASSIST, where driver partners were supposed to be trained to assist the passenger with different accessibility needs while boarding or de-boarding a car. They were also supposed to be trained in folding and storing their wheelchairs, walkers, and scooters for transport. The services were discontinued soon afterwards.
In 2016, Meru Cabs had begun wheelchair accessible cab service in jaipur to help those who faced mobility challenges. Vadakkepat, however, recounts how he had tried to book one, and had even contacted an official for the same. But much to his surprise and dismay, the service was not available and the officer seemed unaware of its existence. In Bengaluru and Mumbai, there are cab options available for the disabled, but they are expensive and too few in number.
The hurt and humiliation expressed by Singh in her post is not misplaced nor exaggerated. At most, one can deem it as an outburst, perhaps one that has come too late. Most of the cab hailing services in India do not provide an option for an individual to intimate the driver beforehand of their condition. Hence, the size of the car and the temperament of the driver cannot be ascertained till the cab arrives.
In Ola, another cab service provider, one can call and let them know if one wants a bigger car, and in Uber one has to book an UberGo or an UberXL if one desires more leg space- disabled or not. Both Singh and Vadakkepat admit that they sense an unmistakable paranoia in a driver when the latter sees a wheelchair-bound rider. "As if we are a punished lot," Vadakkepat says.
But to quote Singh, disability is not their only identity, and the wheelchair is not an impediment to their existence. It does not hinder their mobility rather helps them to move. Why would then one behave differently with them because of a wheelchair?
"Nobody asks anyone to keep their legs behind when travelling in a cab, why me?" Singh asks in her post. While the burden of the blame may keep on shifting from the driver's shoulders to the cab service providers, the solution to the problem remains nowhere in sight.
hello i am puneet i have more exprience in taxi service for more information click now cab service in Jaipur http://jaipurcitycab.in/
Contact
jaipur city cab
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse