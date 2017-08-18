News By Tag
TBK Bank Makes Equity Investment In AscendTMS™ Logistics Software
AscendTMS™ Is the First TMS Software to offer seamless integration with Triumph's invoice factoring and carrier payment processing services.
"This investment affirms our bank's continuing commitment to trucking's small and middle-market segments," said Aaron P. Graft, Chief Executive Officer of TBK Bank. "We currently provide a broad and growing range of financial services to the trucking industry – from invoice factoring to equipment finance, insurance, premium financing, asset-based lending and carrier payment processing. But the velocity in which emerging technologies are transforming the market place can no longer be ignored. We're committed to supporting technology suppliers who support our customers."
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "The opportunity prospective was first and foremost when considering this equity investment from Triumph. We've worked closely with TBK Bank's factoring business, Triumph Business Capital, for the past year. The seamless integration between our product offerings have proven to provide unrivaled value for our shared customers. Having firmly established this proof of concept, we wanted to go deeper, wider and faster. Strategic partnerships are the key elements to building a true logistics ecosystem within AscendTMS™, and that defines best-in-class services to our mutual customers."
In addition to the seamless factoring and payment processing services, AscendTMS™ also provides fully customizable load management screens, free GPS load tracking built into the TMS, load posting to DAT Solutions, document management, free driver texting, fleet & asset management, brokerage management, easy accounting, full reporting, user role management, branch and agent management, and much more. AscendTMS™
About InMotion Global: InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, to manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS®
ABOUT TBK BANK, SSB: TBK Bank, SSB, a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq symbol TBK), is a Texas-state savings bank headquartered in Dallas, Texas. TBK Bank offers consumer and commercial banking products from 18 branches throughout Eastern Iowa and Illinois and 18 branches throughout Colorado and Western Kansas. TBK Bank also offer deposit products through its Dallas branch. TBK Bank's lending capabilities include commercial and industrial, agribusiness, consumer, commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse lending and other general business lending. TBK Bank also serves a national client base through its commercial finance offering, which includes factoring, equipment lending, asset based lending, commercial insurance and premium finance solutions for independent insurance agents.
