Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

TBK Bank Makes Equity Investment In AscendTMS™ Logistics Software

AscendTMS™ Is the First TMS Software to offer seamless integration with Triumph's invoice factoring and carrier payment processing services.
 
 
BRANDON, Fla. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- InMotion Global, Inc. announced today that through an equity investment by TBK Bank, SSB, it has secured growth capital to further its market leadership of integrated financial services within its flagship product, AscendTMS™, the leading cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) for trucking companies, freight brokers, 3PL's and freight shippers.

"This investment affirms our bank's continuing commitment to trucking's small and middle-market segments," said Aaron P. Graft, Chief Executive Officer of TBK Bank. "We currently provide a broad and growing range of financial services to the trucking industry – from invoice factoring to equipment finance, insurance, premium financing, asset-based lending and carrier payment processing. But the velocity in which emerging technologies are transforming the market place can no longer be ignored. We're committed to supporting technology suppliers who support our customers."

Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "The opportunity prospective was first and foremost when considering this equity investment from Triumph.  We've worked closely with TBK Bank's factoring business, Triumph Business Capital, for the past year. The seamless integration between our product offerings have proven to provide unrivaled value for our shared customers.  Having firmly established this proof of concept, we wanted to go deeper, wider and faster. Strategic partnerships are the key elements to building a true logistics ecosystem within AscendTMS™, and that defines best-in-class services to our mutual customers."

In addition to the seamless factoring and payment processing services, AscendTMS™ also provides fully customizable load management screens, free GPS load tracking built into the TMS, load posting to DAT Solutions, document management, free driver texting, fleet & asset management, brokerage management, easy accounting, full reporting, user role management, branch and agent management, and much more.  AscendTMS™ continues to be the only transportation management system (TMS) offered at no cost for the base system and is the only TMS that can be launched immediately from a website by new users with no contract, no upfront fees, no credit card, and no long-term license agreement. AscendTMS™ continues to be the world's leading cloud-based freight brokerage software, trucking software, and shipping software and has won every major industry award over the last 14 years.

About InMotion Global:   InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, to manage any logistics operation.  AscendTMS® is 100% free to use, requires no upfront fees, no annual license cost, requires no downloads or installations, is mobile certified, and provides enterprise level TMS features to manage and operate any logistics operation.  AscendTMS®  is the world's leading cloud based freight brokerage software, trucking software, and shipping software, and is currently the world's fastest growing and most widely used TMS solution, adding over 20 new corporate customers per day. InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

ABOUT TBK BANK, SSB: TBK Bank, SSB, a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq symbol TBK), is a Texas-state savings bank headquartered in Dallas, Texas. TBK Bank offers consumer and commercial banking products from 18 branches throughout Eastern Iowa and Illinois and 18 branches throughout Colorado and Western Kansas. TBK Bank also offer deposit products through its Dallas branch. TBK Bank's lending capabilities include commercial and industrial, agribusiness, consumer, commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse lending and other general business lending. TBK Bank also serves a national client base through its commercial finance offering, which includes factoring, equipment lending, asset based lending, commercial insurance and premium finance solutions for independent insurance agents.

