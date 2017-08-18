 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Exclusive Logistics Procurement and Networking event

Exclusive Logistics Procurement and Networking event, featuring logistics community leader Ruth Waring and Serafina Valente, founder of LogistCompare.
 
 
Logistics marketplace
LONDON - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- We are pleased to announce that on Monday 25th September 2017, Ruth Waring, founder of Women in Logistics UK and Serafina Valente, founder of LogistCompare, will be holding an exclusive networking event in Central London, between 17:00 to 19:00 BST.

Both Serafina and Ruth will be key speakers, concentrating on the most important factors within Logistics Procurement and how to improve them. Learn, for instance,how to avoid the three most common mistakes in logistics procurementand the counter-productive "one size fits all" questions.

Serafina commented: "This event will also cover how you can reduce costs and generate savings in logistics, learn where to look when your logistic costs are increasing and how to manage your providers whilst getting the best from them.

Attendees can expect to learn from industry experts and gain some valuable contacts through speed networking. This event, which is sponsored by http://LogistCompare.com/ , will coincide with the launch of this much-anticipated marketplace solution."

Attendance at the event is by invitation only, so those interested in attending should contact Serafina as indicated below:

Contact
Serafina Valente
+44 7956 664 569
***@logistcompare.com
