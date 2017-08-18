News By Tag
Exclusive Logistics Procurement and Networking event
Exclusive Logistics Procurement and Networking event, featuring logistics community leader Ruth Waring and Serafina Valente, founder of LogistCompare.
Both Serafina and Ruth will be key speakers, concentrating on the most important factors within Logistics Procurement and how to improve them. Learn, for instance,how to avoid the three most common mistakes in logistics procurementand the counter-productive "one size fits all" questions.
Serafina commented: "This event will also cover how you can reduce costs and generate savings in logistics, learn where to look when your logistic costs are increasing and how to manage your providers whilst getting the best from them.
Attendees can expect to learn from industry experts and gain some valuable contacts through speed networking. This event, which is sponsored by http://LogistCompare.com/
Attendance at the event is by invitation only, so those interested in attending should contact Serafina as indicated below:
Serafina Valente
+44 7956 664 569
***@logistcompare.com
