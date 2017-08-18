News By Tag
LeTort Trust and Atgooth Foundation Support Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week
Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week (PFEW) is a one-of-a-kind summer program that offers in-coming high school juniors and seniors a unique and challenging opportunity to see what it is like to run their own business.
Lycoming College and Pennsylvania College of Technology welcome students, volunteers, and guests to their respective campus locations as they host the Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week program. The program is designed to give every participant, in broad brush strokes, an idea of what is germane and pertinent to the business world today.
"We hope that other companies also consider supporting the program, to continue the mentoring of our next generation workforce," stated Katie Clarke, president of LeTort Trust. "If we and other business leaders can introduce area youth to our companies, while giving them this free enterprise experience, we might be able to bring many of them back to the area with new skills when they are ready to enter the workforce. PFEW needs more area companies to get involved by sending volunteers to be "Company Advisors" and funding more students to attend the program," she added. "This is truly a great opportunity for regional youth from all socio-economic levels to begin to understand what business is all about," stated Marty Eichelberger, founder of LeTort Trust.
Katie Clarke and Marty Eichelberger, both served as panel judges this summer. This year LeTort Trust's commitment was enhanced with the support of several of their business partners and clients. "We were thrilled to have Cumberland Truck Equipment Co., Rohrer Bus and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Devlin generously adding to the support of this year's sponsorships,"
PFEW is open to all current sophomores and juniors in Pennsylvania. To learn more about the work accomplished and how you can participate, you can visit their website at http://www.pfew.org or contact Karen Musante, CEO designee of the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education at (814) 833-9576 ext. 104 or email her at karen@pfew.org.
LeTort Trust is an Independent Trust Company, providing comprehensive Qualified Retirement Plan and Wealth Management services designed for the complex financial needs of businesses, institutions and individuals. For further information on Atgooth Foundation and LeTort Trust, please visit our website at www.letorttrust.com.
