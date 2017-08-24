News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Growth & Trends Index of Jewelry Market for US 2017
The jewelry category is still fixed to under perform in two thousand seventeen. As per jewelry industry report, the category has been hurt from trembling local spending as customers have put buying on hold,
Competitive landscape in Jewelry Retail Sector from Retail & E-Retail Stores
The US Jewelry industry remains very fragmented as well as competitive in current fiscal year 2017. Many domestic players from small to large jewelers are present in brick & motor store. These jewelry retails shops sell their products over diverse retail stations at diverse retail price points. There is no constant fixed parameter for a specific line or range of products. Also the growth of online jewelery stores in US has bought fierce competition to old traditional methods of counter sales. Some of these online retails stores are company listed outside US and selling here.
This means jewellery industry has substantial room for development & evolvement for today's tech savvy consumers. Also there are no dominant players in this group yet.
Jewelry Industry analysis & Prospects
Us jewelry market sizeis predictable to face further challenging years above the forecast era. The group will endure to adapt to internet transaction. Consumers will upsurge their online shop due to the station's ease of use plus convenience. Fast-fashion shops will continue to enlarge their product portfolios toward cover numerous categories, counting jewelery. Their reasonable prices and fashionable styles will endure to appeal to young, fashion-savvy customers. The rise of internet transaction and the jewelry industry growth rate of fast-fashion shops in the jewellery group will further upsurge price-competition. With the obtainability of cheap prices, customers are no longer eager to pay full value for clothing and accessories, counting jewellery. This change in customer purchasing behavior could put pressure on customary retailers, which have been stressed to convince customers to purchase their products at complete price since proposing frequent heavy reductions.
In the US, nearly all watches and jewelry shops experienced a hard year due to a go-slow in ingesting ahead of the governmental election. On a yearly gauge, some watch shops highlighted the flexibility of the brand in the value category of $3,000 and beyond. However, overall watch sales in the US reduced in volume, however unit prices held up fine.
A large amount of jewelry retailers gave a cautious outlook because of their fear of an unforeseen tariff or tax on imported products toward the US. In the United States, the jewelry industry trends 2017 for retail was projected to have developed deficient sales from the preceding year. The total worth of the business is $71.3 billion in the United States.
Generally, jewellery industry is set to record a decline of 5% in present value term in 2017.
This article has been written by Queen Jewels Inc based on Customer Purchase behavior & Articles searched online. We are not under Prejudice for the prediction or analysis based on this article.
Website: http://www.jewelsqueen.com
Contact
Aekay
1+347-474-6967
***@jewelsqueen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 24, 2017