 
News By Tag
* Victorinox Watches
* Victorinox Watches India
* Victorinox Watches Price
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kolkatta
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Get the Widest Collection of Victorinox Watches in India Exclusively at The Prime

The Prime Watches is surely the largest watch retailer in India that has in its store a whopping range of Victorinox watches.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Victorinox Watches
* Victorinox Watches India
* Victorinox Watches Price

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Kolkatta - West Bengal - India

Subject:
* Products

KOLKATTA, India - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Swiss watch brands are always focused in producing watches with precision. Likewise, Victorinox also keeps their timepieces totally flawless. Since they are famous for making "Swiss Army" watches knives that are best in the world, their watches are also highly precise.

Within a short span of time, Victorinox watches have been able to place themselves at the heart of the watch lovers and wearers due to their commitment. Being a Swiss watch company, they follow all the systems of Swiss watch making.

The merit of their watches is beyond question. Be it design or appearance, they excel in every area. This is the reason why people love and buy their watches. In India, nowadays watch users are bent on purchasing watches with high quality. Unlike earlier times, they keep an eye on every particular thing.

The Prime Watches is the leading watch retailer in Indian watch scenario. They have the largest collection of timepieces that no others have. Fortunately, the biggest range of Victorinox watches are also with them.

Having lots of watch collections in their kitty, Victorinox gives their customers an opportunity to choose from the wide variety. Among their plethora of collections, the significant ones are Maverick, Chrono Classic, Swiss Army and many more. Watches from these families are the most searched and bought ones. The Prime Watches have in their store all the watches from the mentioned collections.

Victorinox watches have features like radium dial, chronograph, date display, tachymeter and others with which they can run fast on any situation. Every watch is crafted with skill and detailing so that thy look appealing.

Moving on to straps. Strap of their watches are either made of stainless steel or leather. The leather made straps are flexible, while the stainless steel ones are strong. Both these straps make the watches comfortable on a wearer's wrist. Being a Swiss watch brand, Victorinox has incorporated in their timepieces either battery added quartz movement or the automatic one. Both the movements supply energy to watches and helps them to check time properly.

About The Prime

The Prime Watches is the unsurpassed leader in the Indian watch market. From a small shop to the major player in watch retailing, the brand has moved up a lot with over 25 years of experience in the sector. They deal with brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Victorinox and many more watch making brands. They have showrooms operating through cities like Mumbai, Jaipur and Kolkata. The most important factor that goes to their advantage is that their innovative outlay of boutiques. They give exciting offers to the customers and also avail with amenities that can't be availed anywhere else.

For More Information, Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/shop-online/victorinox.html

Contact:

Prime Retail India Limited

Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007/ +91 9038443344

Email:info@primewatchworld.com

Website:https://www.primewatches.com

Media Contact
Prime Retail India Limited
033-22837185
***@primewatchworld.com
End
Source:
Email:***@primewatchworld.com
Posted By:***@primewatchworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Victorinox Watches, Victorinox Watches India, Victorinox Watches Price
Industry:Retail
Location:Kolkatta - West Bengal - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prime Retail India Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share