2017 NAACP Gubernatorial Forum At Virginia Union University
Area Four NAACP Leaders, NAACP Political Action, Criminal Justice and Religious Affairs Committee leaders, NAACP members and many other community-based leaders from across Virginia have invited the Virginia Gubernatorial candidates of the two leading political parties. Both candidates have confirmed their attendance and are preparing final details for involvement in the Forum.
Area Four NAACP Leaders, NAACP Political Action, Criminal Justice and Religious Affairs Committee leaders, various statewide NAACP members and many other community-based leaders from across Virginia are organizing this candidate forum.
As a non-partisan organization we have invited the Virginia Gubernatorial candidates of the two leading political parties. Both candidates have confirmed their attendance and are preparing final details for involvement in the Forum.
The Forum's format will allow candid dialog about very important issues, particularly about the concerns of African American families, voters, leaders, organizations and many other citizens across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
With the heightened levels of political discourse, social tensions and importance of 2017 Gubernatorial and other very important elections in Virginia, there is significant interest to clearly hear the positions of the leading Virginia Gubernatorial candidates on key issues and concerns.
Virginia Union University officials, alumni and friends along with citizens across Virginia are excited about the University's key role in hosting this first ever Statewide NAACP Virginia Gubernatorial Forum at a HBCU.
The NAACP is also pleased to be joined by a wide variety of statewide Co-Hosting civil rights, religious, voting rights, human rights, political, social, civic, fraternal organizational leaders and their members. Some of the groups include: Hanover Civic Association, One Virginia 2021, Virginia Alliance Against Mass Incarceration, Richmond Crusade for Voters, Virginia SCLC, Women-Matter.org and People Demanding Action among many others.
The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to arrive early to ensure entry.
