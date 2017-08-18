 
News By Tag
* Self-care
* Personal Growth
* Women S Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Smithfield
  Rhode Island
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


A Bad Seat at Giants Stadium Sparks a Life Changing Journey of Discovery

Author Jane Wyker reveals how childhood choices impact adult happiness
 
 
Jane Wyker
Jane Wyker
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Self-care
* Personal Growth
* Women S Health

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Smithfield - Rhode Island - US

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- When Jane Wyker's husband Werner scored season tickets for the NY Giants, he was ecstatic. Jane accompanied him to the stadium, only to discover that her seat was located directly behind a supporting pillar that obscured much of the field from her view. She often craned her neck to catch even a glimpse of the play and learned what happened from the reaction of the crowd. This seating arrangement continued for ten years – over the course of a decade, Jane never once asked her husband to alternate seats.

Many people exhibit a similar tendency to prioritize other people's happiness over their own. Jane Wyker, author of "Soul Selfish: The Awakening of a "Good Girl"", attributes this to unconscious choices people make during childhood in an effort to win the love and approval of their parents. She put tremendous effort into living as a "Good Girl", which meant almost total self-abnegation. "Good girls were quiet. They demanded nothing. They never asked to be put first. They were certainly not selfish. Good girls paid attention to the desires of others, even at their own expense."

Giving Up Your Happiness Doesn't Make Other People Happier – There Is Another Way

Wyker soon discovered that being a "Good Girl" was no guarantee of a happy life. Her marriage was floundering. In an effort to save this relationship, she embarked on a journey of discovery and learned that prioritizing herself – a process she Wyker calls being "Soul Selfish" – was a vital aspect of improving life for herself and for her children.

"The process begins when you decide you've spent enough of your life working hard, minimizing your needs and putting others first only to find yourself dissatisfied," Wyker says. "That's when you begin asking yourself: "What role did I take on as a child? Am I still living that role today?"

Your happiness always depends on your authenticity. Staying in any role will have a negative effect on relationships with colleagues, romantic partnerships, or the bonds you have with your children. Learning to know yourself and love yourself is the way to shed old roles and create the happiness you want. In "Soul Selfish: The Awakening of a "Good Girl"", Wyker shares real life stories and useful guidance that anyone who wants to derive more joy and meaning from their life can use to grow.

To learn more about "Soul Selfish: The Awakening of a "Good Girl"", visit: http://janewyker.com/books/soul-selfish/

Contact
Jennifer Nottage
***@ttgmxd.com
End
Source:The Technology Therapy Group
Email:***@ttgmxd.com Email Verified
Tags:Self-care, Personal Growth, Women S Health
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Smithfield - Rhode Island - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Technology Therapy Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share