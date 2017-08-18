News By Tag
A Bad Seat at Giants Stadium Sparks a Life Changing Journey of Discovery
Author Jane Wyker reveals how childhood choices impact adult happiness
Many people exhibit a similar tendency to prioritize other people's happiness over their own. Jane Wyker, author of "Soul Selfish: The Awakening of a "Good Girl"", attributes this to unconscious choices people make during childhood in an effort to win the love and approval of their parents. She put tremendous effort into living as a "Good Girl", which meant almost total self-abnegation. "Good girls were quiet. They demanded nothing. They never asked to be put first. They were certainly not selfish. Good girls paid attention to the desires of others, even at their own expense."
Giving Up Your Happiness Doesn't Make Other People Happier – There Is Another Way
Wyker soon discovered that being a "Good Girl" was no guarantee of a happy life. Her marriage was floundering. In an effort to save this relationship, she embarked on a journey of discovery and learned that prioritizing herself – a process she Wyker calls being "Soul Selfish" – was a vital aspect of improving life for herself and for her children.
"The process begins when you decide you've spent enough of your life working hard, minimizing your needs and putting others first only to find yourself dissatisfied,"
Your happiness always depends on your authenticity. Staying in any role will have a negative effect on relationships with colleagues, romantic partnerships, or the bonds you have with your children. Learning to know yourself and love yourself is the way to shed old roles and create the happiness you want. In "Soul Selfish: The Awakening of a "Good Girl"", Wyker shares real life stories and useful guidance that anyone who wants to derive more joy and meaning from their life can use to grow.
