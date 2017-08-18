 
News By Tag
* Israel
* Judaism
* Rabbi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

The Rabbinate in Stormy Days: The Life and Teachings of Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac HaLevi Herzog

With English forward by Minister of the Knesset Isaac Herzog
 
 
TheRabbinateInStormyDays
TheRabbinateInStormyDays
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Israel
* Judaism
* Rabbi

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Products

NEW YORK - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- From his days as a precocious youngster in Lomzha to his service as rabbi of Belfast and Dublin, chief rabbi of the Irish Free State, and then chief rabbi of Mandate Palestine and finally Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac HaLevi Herzog blazed trails all his life. With a doctorate in literature by age twenty-five as well as degrees in classical and modern languages and mathematics, Rabbi Herzog was fully equipped with the education of the modern secular world as well as a deep immersion in Torah. All of these tools, together with his loving yet uncompromising Jewish faith, were brought to bear throughout a lifetime of leadership that traversed stormy days indeed. World War I, World War II, and the struggle of the fledgling Jewish state for independence made for constant challenges that the rabbi negotiated with grace and wisdom. Throughout his tireless activism lobbying presidents and popes on behalf of Holocaust refugees and then the nascent Jewish state, Rabbi Herzog wrote prolifically on topics in Jewish law in numerous books and papers that are still authoritative today. The rabbi's life is a model of the struggle for balance between religious faith and modernity, a path that he navigated with a steadiness and warmth that made him both revered and beloved, in his day and into the present.

AVAILABLE NOW AT https://www.amazon.com/Rabbinate-Stormy-Days-Teachings-Yi...

First published in Hebrew, this portrait of the life of one of modern Judaism's most prominent figures is now available for the first time in English and will introduce the rabbi to a new generation as a model of a person of faith fully participating in modernity.

Sales Points

·         Only English-language biography of the first chief rabbi of the State of Israel

·         Richly illustrated with many photos of Rabbi Herzog and important people of his era

·         Excerpts from archival correspondence, speeches and writings of Rabbi Herzog

·         Tells the story of the founding of the State of Israel through the eyes of one of its central players

·         Traces the arc of Jewish life from Eastern Europe before World War I through the modern era

About the Author

Shaul Mayzlish grew up in Petah Tikva. After studying at Yeshivat Nehalim, he served in the IDF as a war correspondent. He was a writer for the newspaper Hatzofeh and a reporter on several Jewish religious programs on television. He was the first director of the religious radio station Kol Chai, and currently serves as a co-host on Army Radio.

Contact
025380247
info@gefenpublishing.com
End
Source:Gefen Publishing House
Email:***@gefenpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Israel, Judaism, Rabbi
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gefen Publishing House Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share