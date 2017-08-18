News By Tag
The Rabbinate in Stormy Days: The Life and Teachings of Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac HaLevi Herzog
With English forward by Minister of the Knesset Isaac Herzog
First published in Hebrew, this portrait of the life of one of modern Judaism's most prominent figures is now available for the first time in English and will introduce the rabbi to a new generation as a model of a person of faith fully participating in modernity.
Sales Points
· Only English-language biography of the first chief rabbi of the State of Israel
· Richly illustrated with many photos of Rabbi Herzog and important people of his era
· Excerpts from archival correspondence, speeches and writings of Rabbi Herzog
· Tells the story of the founding of the State of Israel through the eyes of one of its central players
· Traces the arc of Jewish life from Eastern Europe before World War I through the modern era
About the Author
Shaul Mayzlish grew up in Petah Tikva. After studying at Yeshivat Nehalim, he served in the IDF as a war correspondent. He was a writer for the newspaper Hatzofeh and a reporter on several Jewish religious programs on television. He was the first director of the religious radio station Kol Chai, and currently serves as a co-host on Army Radio.
Contact
025380247
info@gefenpublishing.com
