Residence Inn Hotel To Open In Dunwoody, Georgia

-- The 127-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Dunwoody, Georgia is scheduled to open on Thursday, August 31, 2017. Located at 4695 Ashford Dunwoody Road, the all-suite Residence Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center/Dunwoody will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by HDP Spruill, LLC and managed by Hotel Equities of Atlanta, Georgia.Located 10 minutes from Braves Stadium, 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta and 20 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Residence Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center/Dunwoody offers its guests convenient access to the Perimeter Center Mall, Georgia Aquarium, College Football Hall of Fame and the World of Coca-Cola®. Rates vary depending on length of stay."We are pleased to introduce Residence Inn hotels in the Dunwoody area," said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. "When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life's pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive."Residence Inn properties are designed as all-suite hotels that offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.The Residence Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center/Dunwoody rotates a wide selection of healthy choices at our free hot breakfast every day. Start with favorites like bacon and eggs, Greek yogurt, cut fruit or waffles and make it yours with our extensive toppings, ranging from fresh spinach and cheese to sliced almonds and strawberries. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center/Dunwoody offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel's weeknight evening gatherings – the RI MIXÔ offer a casual, relaxing environment where guests can be as social as they want, while enjoying premium beers and connection to local flavors. The hotel also maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials, and provides guests with an outdoor spa pool, fitness center and offers over 580 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 50 people.About Residence Inn by MarriottResidence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI MixÔ evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.