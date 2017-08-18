News By Tag
Bigcommerce sellers can now sell their products at Sears.com too
Bigcommerce users now have an additional revenue stream. With CedCommerce Multi-Channel listing app, they can upload products at Sears.com, manage orders and inventory orders from Sears.com at their store.
The Sears Integration is another addition in CedCommerce's Multi-channel listing app product-line for Bigcommerce, the earlier member of the product line are – Walmart marketplace Integration and Jet Marketplace Integration app.
What is Sears Marketplace Integration App?
Sears Marketplace Integration app is a multi-channel listing app enabling Bigcommerce users to automate the process of product data feeding, order, catalog and inventory management at Sears.com from their Bigcommerce store.
Official Channel Integration Partner:
The company is the Official Channel Integration partner or preferred partner of Sears.com which translates to that Sears prefers CedCommerce over other 3P sellers which are not certified by Sears.com.
Features of Sears Marketplace Integration App:
1-Synchronized Product Edits: Besides adding the products, any product information change made from Bigcommerce stores reflect on the Sears.
2-Synchronized Inventory: Whether sales are made from Bigcommerce store or from Sears, the product inventory reflects the total stock available.
3-Product Listing: All the products of stores are copied into the extension.
4-Consolidate Orders: Easily manipulate orders from BigCommerce store.
5-Bulk Upload: Choose and upload the products in Bulk at Sears.com
6-Product Status Sync: Real time data and status synchronization of products.
7-Update: Periodic updates to ensure the highest performance and ensure the best value for services.
8-Notifications:
Availability and Pricing:
The Sears Marketplace integration app can be downloaded from Bigcommerce app store. The app is listed under the Catalog and Order Management section. Also, the link - https://www.bigcommerce.com/
The app follows the subscription based model and comes with $399/years subscription charges with 10 days free trial.
About CedCommerce:
Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers multi channel listing apps for Bigcommerce user. Upon installation of these apps, the Bigcommerce users can offer their products at largest marketplaces of USA – Walmart.com, Jet.com and now Sears.com. The Company is OFFICIAL channel integration partner of Walmart.com, Newegg.com, and Sears.com.
