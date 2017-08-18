 
News By Tag
* European Healthcare
* Ultrasound
* Organisational Changes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cambridge
  Cambridgeshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


FUJIFILM SonoSite strengthens European organisation

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
European Healthcare
Ultrasound
Organisational Changes

Industry:
Health

Location:
Cambridge - Cambridgeshire - England

Subject:
Companies

CAMBRIDGE, England - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- FUJIFILM SonoSite has restructured its direct sales and marketing activities in Europe to better serve the shifting point-of-care (POC) ultrasound market. This will provide a more consolidated voice for the company's customers across Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the UK, particularly in the growing emergency medicine and pre-hospital care markets.

The new European structure sees Torsten Walther promoted to European Sales Director, working with the local sales teams to ensure a comprehensive and responsive service for both new and existing customers. Torsten commented: "There have been many developments in POC ultrasound in the past 10 years, most notably the rise in ultrasound-guided interventions and emergency diagnostics. Our aim is to be at the forefront of these growth areas, providing technologically advanced and practical solutions that fit seamlessly into patient management for improved outcomes."

Volker Keller, newly appointed as European Marketing Director, will have responsibility for ensuring that the company's activities continue to reflect the four pillars on which FUJIFILM SonoSite is built – durability, ease of use, education and reliability. Volker added: "The requirements of an ultrasound system in a POC setting are very different from those of radiology departments; they must be small, portable, robust and start up quickly. These qualities are synonymous with the SonoSite brand, but we are equally dedicated to helping our customers get the most out of their equipment through education, training and the development of new applications which will ultimately contribute to better patient care."

This strengthening of the European organisation is designed to reflect the success SonoSite already enjoys in the US market, where a recent KLAS report named it the most-used brand of POC ultrasound system in hospitals. With over 35 years of combined expertise in the healthcare market, Torsten and Volker have the experience and knowledge to help FUJIFILM SonoSite and its European customers drive forward new and innovative applications in POC ultrasound.

SonoSite and the SonoSite logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. in various jurisdictions. FUJIFILM is a trademark and registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright (c) 2017 FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. All rights reserved. Subject to change.

About FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

SonoSite helped pioneer the concept of portable, point-of-care ultrasound, and it continues to be a world-leading manufacturer and innovator of bedside ultrasound systems as well as an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including electronic imaging, digital printing equipment, medical systems, life sciences, graphic arts, flat panel display materials, and office products, based on a vast portfolio of digital, optical, fine chemical and thin film coating technologies. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Contact
kdm communications
***@kdm-communications.com
End
Source:FUJIFILM Sonosite
Email:***@kdm-communications.com Email Verified
Tags:European Healthcare, Ultrasound, Organisational Changes
Industry:Health
Location:Cambridge - Cambridgeshire - England
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
kdm Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share