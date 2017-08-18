News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FUJIFILM SonoSite strengthens European organisation
The new European structure sees Torsten Walther promoted to European Sales Director, working with the local sales teams to ensure a comprehensive and responsive service for both new and existing customers. Torsten commented: "There have been many developments in POC ultrasound in the past 10 years, most notably the rise in ultrasound-guided interventions and emergency diagnostics. Our aim is to be at the forefront of these growth areas, providing technologically advanced and practical solutions that fit seamlessly into patient management for improved outcomes."
Volker Keller, newly appointed as European Marketing Director, will have responsibility for ensuring that the company's activities continue to reflect the four pillars on which FUJIFILM SonoSite is built – durability, ease of use, education and reliability. Volker added: "The requirements of an ultrasound system in a POC setting are very different from those of radiology departments;
This strengthening of the European organisation is designed to reflect the success SonoSite already enjoys in the US market, where a recent KLAS report named it the most-used brand of POC ultrasound system in hospitals. With over 35 years of combined expertise in the healthcare market, Torsten and Volker have the experience and knowledge to help FUJIFILM SonoSite and its European customers drive forward new and innovative applications in POC ultrasound.
SonoSite and the SonoSite logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. in various jurisdictions. FUJIFILM is a trademark and registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright (c) 2017 FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. All rights reserved. Subject to change.
About FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
SonoSite helped pioneer the concept of portable, point-of-care ultrasound, and it continues to be a world-leading manufacturer and innovator of bedside ultrasound systems as well as an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including electronic imaging, digital printing equipment, medical systems, life sciences, graphic arts, flat panel display materials, and office products, based on a vast portfolio of digital, optical, fine chemical and thin film coating technologies. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.
Contact
kdm communications
***@kdm-communications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse