Invacare® take powerchairs to a new level

Global brand leader Invacare is once again raising the bar in the powerchair market, following on from the successful launch of the LiNX control system last year. Invacare has taken the smart technology a step further with a new touch screen remote, in-built Bluetooth technology, enhanced programming features and a range of specialist controls, all available on the remarkable Invacare LiNX powerchair range.