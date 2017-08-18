 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Invacare launch their first touch screen remote

Global brand leader Invacare brings next generation technology to powerchairs, following extensive trials and consumer-led insights. Touch screen technology is used daily on devices such as smartphones and tablets and thanks to Invacare, this smart technology has now been encompassed into powerchairs.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Invacare LiNX REM400 Touch Screen Remote
Invacare LiNX REM400 Touch Screen Remote
WITTERSWIL, Switzerland - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The innovative REM400 remote has an impressive 3.5" colour touch screen that puts the user in complete control. Its features include:

·         Swipe or tap operation

·         Direct or menu navigation access to profiles and functions

·         Adjustable brightness

·         Glove mode setting

·         Screen lock out function

·         Configured for left or right handed use

And it doesn't end there. The REM400 has built-in Bluetooth which allows connection to PC's, laptops and Macs. Its integrated mouse mover with on screen mouse clicks lets users connect to their world through their remote.

One of the great benefits of a touch screen remote is that there are no fixed buttons. This makes the REM400 suitable for those with more complex physical and cognitive needs.

To see the REM400 in action, checkout the new video here.



https://youtu.be/Q2y7WS6xWYU

To find out more about Invacare LiNX, please visit www.invacarelinx.com.

End
Invacare Europe News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share