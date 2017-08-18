 
News By Tag
* Top 20
* Semiconductors
* Vehicle to Everything (V2X
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


Automotive Adas Market Worth $32.9 Billion In 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Top 20
Semiconductors
Vehicle to Everything (V2X

Industry:
Business

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Reports

LONDON - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- LONDON, UK. 13th June 2017: Visiongain's new report the Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies 2017: Leading Suppliers of Sensors & Semiconductors to OEMs for ADAS Applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) & Sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic) indicates that the global ADAS market will see $32.9bn in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said 'Undoubtedly ADAS software and hardware consists of one of the most important automotive components in terms of revenue and size. The main objective of technological companies such as Google and Apple but also of OEMs is the achievement of a fully function autonomous vehicle by the end of 2017. The key point for this ambition is the development of ADAS, which is currently being achieved by the top 20 suppliers. This report will be the cornerstone of the distinction points of the top 20 ADAS suppliers but also the restraints and drivers of the ADAS industry. ''

Within the report, visiongain provides ADAS market share, revenues and analysis for the top 20 automotive ADAS companies.

To provide a context, the report also evaluates the overall ADAS market value in 2017 and quantifies the sub-segments by ADAS applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) and by sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic)

The 155 page report contains 103 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the ADAS market.

The Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies 2017: Leading Suppliers of Sensors & Semiconductors to OEMs for ADAS Applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) & Sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the ADAS market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the automotive industry.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com (mailto:sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com) or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@visiongain.com Email Verified
Tags:Top 20, Semiconductors, Vehicle to Everything (V2X
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Visiongain PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share