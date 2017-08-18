News By Tag
Automotive Adas Market Worth $32.9 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said 'Undoubtedly ADAS software and hardware consists of one of the most important automotive components in terms of revenue and size. The main objective of technological companies such as Google and Apple but also of OEMs is the achievement of a fully function autonomous vehicle by the end of 2017. The key point for this ambition is the development of ADAS, which is currently being achieved by the top 20 suppliers. This report will be the cornerstone of the distinction points of the top 20 ADAS suppliers but also the restraints and drivers of the ADAS industry. ''
Within the report, visiongain provides ADAS market share, revenues and analysis for the top 20 automotive ADAS companies.
To provide a context, the report also evaluates the overall ADAS market value in 2017 and quantifies the sub-segments by ADAS applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) and by sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic)
The 155 page report contains 103 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the ADAS market.
The Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies 2017: Leading Suppliers of Sensors & Semiconductors to OEMs for ADAS Applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) & Sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the ADAS market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the automotive industry.
