Development of graphic design for slot machine "Irish Luckyland"

Media Contact

Alex Mayer

14387931983

slotopaint.com@ gmail.com Alex Mayer14387931983

End

-- Nice to meet you again! Today we would like to give you a short tour through the most important stages of developing a set of graphic materials and illustrations for the slot machine "Irish Luckyland". As the saying goes, luck loves courageous people, but to prove your courage and determination you will have to do your best and find the pot holder with its gold. At the beginning you can simply walk in the fresh air, enjoy nature and singing of birds, but don't lose your vigilance, because the weather can deteriorate almost at any time. You don't want to get wet, so werecommend you wait out the rain in the most secluded place and wait for the appearing of the rainbow. When the sun comes out again, go to another end of the rainbow, but do not rush, because you can frighten off the cunning little leprechaun. But if you'll be able to catch him, then you will be very lucky. First of all you can ask him to show you the location with the pot of gold. Or you can ask to fulfill your wishes in exchange for his freedom. And it so happened that they value freedom most of all. Think carefully each of your desires before you'll tell about them, because after their fulfillment, the leprechaun will disappear and you will never meet him again. Also you have to be more circumspect, because the leprechauns are still cheaters and deceivers. More info at http://slotopaint.com/ irish-luckyland/