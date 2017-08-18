News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Fuel Cell Market to Hit more than USD 9 Billion by 2024
The global market of fuel cells accounted for USD 2.5 billion in 2015 and further the market is estimated to reach USD 9.4 billion by the end 2024.
REQUEST TOC: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Market Segmentation
· By Fuel Cell Type
o Alkaline Fuel Cell
o Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell
o Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell
o Solid Oxide Fuel Cell
o Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell
o Direct Methanol Fuel Cell
· By Fuel Cell Application
o Stationary Power Generation
o Portable Power Generation
o Power Generation for Transportation
· By Geography
o North America (US, Canada)
o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)
o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
o Rest of the World
Global Fuel cell Market Outlook 2024 (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Based in the US, Goldstein Research currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions. Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.
Send us sample request @ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Contact for more Info:
Steve Blade
(Global Sales Head)
USA: + 1-646-568-7747
Canada: 1-437-
UK: +44-203-318-
sales@goldsteinresearch.com
www.goldsteinresearch.com
Contact
Mark Twain
+ 1-646-568-7747
***@goldsteinresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse