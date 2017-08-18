 

Nektar Therapeutics, Senior Vice President of Biology and Preclinical Development explores enhanced cancer vaccine effectiveness

 
Cancer Vaccines | 27 - 27 Sept 2017
LONDON - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has announced that Johnathan Zalevsky, Senior Vice President Biology & Preclinical Development, Nektar Therapeutics will be chairing day two of the 6th annual Cancer Vaccines conference, which will be taking place on September 27th & 28th 2017.

Johnathan is an immunologist, responsible for the research portfolio at Nektar. Possessing extensive experience on the understanding of cellular and humoral immunity as it relates to vaccination technology and the purpose of bringing forward drugs that interact with vaccination technologies, to potentiate the effectiveness of those therapies. Mr Zalevsky joins a speaker lineup comprised of experts shaping the oncology landscape in Europe including representatives from Agenus, ImmuniTrack, BioNTech AG, Onyvax, MSD, Exicure and more.

Johnathan's presentation will be focused on the 'Enhanced Cancer Vaccine Effectiveness With NKTR-214 A CD 122-Biased Cytokine'. NKTR-214 is an investigational immuno-stimulatory therapy designed to expand specific cancer-fighting CD8+ effector T cells and natural killer (NK) cells directly in the tumor micro-environment and increase expression of PD1 on these immune cells may enable the next generation of tumour vaccines.

This year, the conference will also explore significant developmental topics within the sector including the impact of a generation of fully personalised cancer therapies with a potent, cost-effective and robust technology, how do we define 'successful' treatment, immune modulation and much more.

A detailed agenda and speaker line-up is available at www.cancervaccinesevent.com

Running alongside the conference will an exclusive pre-conference workshop held on Tuesday 26th September 2017.

WORKSHOP: Biomakers of Immune Response

Workshop hosts:
Rose-Ann Padua, Research Director, INSERM
Antoine Toubert, Head, Alloimmunity, Autoimmunity, Transplantation, INSERM

Eric Tartour, Head, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology, Hopital Europeen George Pompidou

Sharam Kordasti, Senior Lecturer, Kings College London

Zwi Berneman, Professor of Haematology, University of Antwerp

6th annual Cancer Vaccines

27th – 28th September 2017

London, UK

www.cancervaccinesevent.com (http://www.cancervaccinesevent.com/prlog)
#smicancervac

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
