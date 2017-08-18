Country(s)
Industry News
Nektar Therapeutics, Senior Vice President of Biology and Preclinical Development explores enhanced cancer vaccine effectiveness
Johnathan is an immunologist, responsible for the research portfolio at Nektar. Possessing extensive experience on the understanding of cellular and humoral immunity as it relates to vaccination technology and the purpose of bringing forward drugs that interact with vaccination technologies, to potentiate the effectiveness of those therapies. Mr Zalevsky joins a speaker lineup comprised of experts shaping the oncology landscape in Europe including representatives from Agenus, ImmuniTrack, BioNTech AG, Onyvax, MSD, Exicure and more.
Johnathan's presentation will be focused on the 'Enhanced Cancer Vaccine Effectiveness With NKTR-214 A CD 122-Biased Cytokine'. NKTR-214 is an investigational immuno-stimulatory therapy designed to expand specific cancer-fighting CD8+ effector T cells and natural killer (NK) cells directly in the tumor micro-environment and increase expression of PD1 on these immune cells may enable the next generation of tumour vaccines.
This year, the conference will also explore significant developmental topics within the sector including the impact of a generation of fully personalised cancer therapies with a potent, cost-effective and robust technology, how do we define 'successful' treatment, immune modulation and much more.
A detailed agenda and speaker line-up is available at www.cancervaccinesevent.com
Running alongside the conference will an exclusive pre-conference workshop held on Tuesday 26th September 2017.
WORKSHOP: Biomakers of Immune Response
Workshop hosts:
Rose-Ann Padua, Research Director, INSERM
Antoine Toubert, Head, Alloimmunity, Autoimmunity, Transplantation, INSERM
Eric Tartour, Head, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology, Hopital Europeen George Pompidou
Sharam Kordasti, Senior Lecturer, Kings College London
Zwi Berneman, Professor of Haematology, University of Antwerp
Cancer Vaccines 2017 is proudly sponsored by Northwest Biotherapeutics
6th annual Cancer Vaccines
27th – 28th September 2017
London, UK
www.cancervaccinesevent.com (http://www.cancervaccinesevent.com/

