Slot machine "Military" by Artforgame

Welcome to the introductory section devoted to the development of graphic materials and illustrations for the slot machine "Military".
 
 
Development of graphic design for the slot machine "Military"
Development of graphic design for the slot machine "Military"
SYDNEY, Australia - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Land forces are the most numerous type of armed forces of any state and they are who bear the main burden in any armed conflict. This type of armed forces is intended to conduct combat operations primarily on land, it is the most numerous and diverse in armament and methods of conducting military operations. In terms of their combat capabilities, they are capable of independently or in cooperation with other types of armed forces to carry out an offensive in order to defeat enemy forces and to grab their territory, strike fire at great depths, repel an enemy invasion and large air and sea assault forces, firmly hold occupied territories, areas and boundaries. We selected the most appropriate thematic objects, which reflect the essence of the armed forces and at the same time perfectly fit into the game theme of the slot machine and presented them in the form of game symbols that you can see during the game process. Place your bets, choose the necessary number of winning lines and get the greatest winnings which the slot machine "Military" can give you. More info at http://artforgame.com/military/

