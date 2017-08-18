News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Malaysia Infrastructure Industry Development, Global Infrastructure Industry Insights - Ken Research
According to the report, "Infrastructure Insight: Malaysia", Malaysia is expected to witness the fastest infrastructure output growth rates in the world in the coming years while a continuation of trends has been seen in the first half of the decade. Malaysia's large-scale transport projects planned include Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit System, the Pan Borneo Highway Upgrade and the East Coast Rail Link. An analysis of the administrative, economic and political context for infrastructure in Malaysia is sure to help in the growth of the infrastructure insights market. The current continuing infrastructures in Malaysia are roads, railways, electricity and power, water and sewerage, communications, airports and ports.
Political and financial institutions are involved in the infrastructure market along with the competitive and regulatory environment. The IIC is currently tracking 86 large-scale infrastructure construction projects in Malaysia, at all stages of development from announcement to execution. Malaysia anticipates joining the alliance of developed countries by 2020 by undertaking vast infrastructure and public works projects. Malaysia invested heavily in transforming its public transport, roads, railways, ports, power plants, bridges, schools, hospitals and industrial zones. With the growing population the infrastructure needs are fulfilled by the Malaysian government.
Malaysia's budget has allocated huge funds for improving public transport through expanding the light rail transit, mass rapid transit and bus rapid transit systems. Other outstanding projects in Malaysia include the Refinery and Petrochemicals Integrated Development (RAPID), Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC), the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) and Merdeka PNB118. Old power plants are replaces with new ones to satisfy increasing peak demand for power. The infrastructures insight also involves offices, retail space, conference and exhibition space, hotels, healthcare and wellness facilities.
The massive upgrading of transport and other infrastructures in Malaysia are a boon for the citizens and for investors. Opportunities knock doors for firms in the construction, civil engineering sector combined with industries like steel, copper wire, cement, glass, construction equipment as well as construction workers, civil engineers, architects, urban designers, planners, many other industries and professions are involved. Malaysia government is investing heavily in infrastructure, industrial parks and residential buildings. The government has relaxed policies for public-private partnerships (PPPs) with an aim to develop the country's infrastructure. Malaysian construction industry is expected to continue to expanding supported by the government to improve the country's transport network and tourism infrastructure in the coming years.
Low oil prices are expected to impact the Malaysian capability to invest in major infrastructure projects. The infrastructure insights market in Malaysia is expected to benefit from the government's plan to expand the airport network. The Malaysian government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission by the year 2020. With increasing infrastructure projects, Malaysia is expected to witness a steady growth in the infrastructure insights in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Malaysia Infrastructure Market Research Report
Malaysia Infrastructure Industry Development
Malaysia Evolving Infrastructure Trends
Malaysia Rail Infrastructure Market Demand
Malaysia Power Infrastructure Market Revenue
Malaysia Transportation Infrastructure Industry Future Outlook
Malaysia Information Technology Infrastructure Market Growth Opportunities
Malaysia Financial Market Infrastructure Industry Analysis
Malaysia Telecom Infrastructure Market Research Report
Malaysia Agriculture Market Infrastructure Industry Research
Global Infrastructure Industry Insights
To know more about the research report:
https://www.kenresearch.com/
Contact:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
query@kenresearch.com
+91-124-4230204
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse