 
News By Tag
* Global Infrastructure Industry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


Malaysia Infrastructure Industry Development, Global Infrastructure Industry Insights - Ken Research

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Global Infrastructure Industry

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Gurgaon - Haryana - India

GURGAON, India - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Malaysia is open to foreign-investment environment in the infrastructure sector. The country lacks a state-owned dominant construction company. Majority of the many infrastructure projects are government-led, domestic and foreign private firms that opened opportunities to participate. The competitive landscape of Malaysia's construction and infrastructure industries is the most favourable in Southeast Asia, with numerous open foreign-investment laws along with strong competition between private local and foreign companies. The construction, equipment supply and design/consultant roles are predominantly open to private companies. Infrastructure sectors such as railways remain in the hands of government agencies or project-specific state-owned firms. It was observed that Chinese construction companies in Malaysia occupy a major share in the infrastructure insights market that reflects both the country's open foreign investment laws and its strategic location along China's Belt & Road initiative.

According to the report, "Infrastructure Insight: Malaysia", Malaysia is expected to witness the fastest infrastructure output growth rates in the world in the coming years while a continuation of trends has been seen in the first half of the decade. Malaysia's large-scale transport projects planned include Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit System, the Pan Borneo Highway Upgrade and the East Coast Rail Link. An analysis of the administrative, economic and political context for infrastructure in Malaysia is sure to help in the growth of the infrastructure insights market. The current continuing infrastructures in Malaysia are roads, railways, electricity and power, water and sewerage, communications, airports and ports.

Political and financial institutions are involved in the infrastructure market along with the competitive and regulatory environment. The IIC is currently tracking 86 large-scale infrastructure construction projects in Malaysia, at all stages of development from announcement to execution. Malaysia anticipates joining the alliance of developed countries by 2020 by undertaking vast infrastructure and public works projects. Malaysia invested heavily in transforming its public transport, roads, railways, ports, power plants, bridges, schools, hospitals and industrial zones. With the growing population the infrastructure needs are fulfilled by the Malaysian government.

Malaysia's budget has allocated huge funds for improving public transport through expanding the light rail transit, mass rapid transit and bus rapid transit systems. Other outstanding projects in Malaysia include the Refinery and Petrochemicals Integrated Development (RAPID), Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC), the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) and Merdeka PNB118. Old power plants are replaces with new ones to satisfy increasing peak demand for power. The infrastructures insight also involves offices, retail space, conference and exhibition space, hotels, healthcare and wellness facilities.

The massive upgrading of transport and other infrastructures in Malaysia are a boon for the citizens and for investors. Opportunities knock doors for firms in the construction, civil engineering sector combined with industries like steel, copper wire, cement, glass, construction equipment as well as construction workers, civil engineers, architects, urban designers, planners, many other industries and professions are involved. Malaysia government is investing heavily in infrastructure, industrial parks and residential buildings. The government has relaxed policies for public-private partnerships (PPPs) with an aim to develop the country's infrastructure. Malaysian construction industry is expected to continue to expanding supported by the government to improve the country's transport network and tourism infrastructure in the coming years.

Low oil prices are expected to impact the Malaysian capability to invest in major infrastructure projects. The infrastructure insights market in Malaysia is expected to benefit from the government's plan to expand the airport network. The Malaysian government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission by the year 2020. With increasing infrastructure projects, Malaysia is expected to witness a steady growth in the infrastructure insights in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Malaysia Infrastructure Market Research Report

Malaysia Infrastructure Industry Development

Malaysia Evolving Infrastructure Trends

Malaysia Rail Infrastructure Market Demand

Malaysia Power Infrastructure Market Revenue

Malaysia Transportation Infrastructure Industry Future Outlook

Malaysia Information Technology Infrastructure Market Growth Opportunities

Malaysia Financial Market Infrastructure Industry Analysis

Malaysia Telecom Infrastructure Market Research Report

Malaysia Agriculture Market Infrastructure Industry Research

Global Infrastructure Industry Insights

To know more about the research report:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-constructio...

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

query@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204
End
Source:Ken Research.com
Email:***@kenresearch.com
Posted By:***@kenresearch.com Email Verified
Phone:01244230204
Tags:Global Infrastructure Industry
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ken Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share