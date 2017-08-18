News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Get Special Discount Coupons For Hot Oil Massage At Touch Studio Of Massage
Now relaxing your muscles and tissues is no more expensive services. Get the instant welcome discount on the wide range of massage services at Touch Studio of Massage.
Touch Studio Of Massage is a Washington based, exclusive massage center where you can now book the variety of massage services at the discounted prices. Let the highly trained and skillful therapist massage your body parts with essential hot oils to vanish all the stress from your mind and body.
You can customize the massage session with your choice of massage services. All the Touch's staff are licensed massage therapist and hold advanced certification in their areas of expertise. No matter whether it's a couple massage that you need to share with your loved one or a luxurious facial, Touch Studio of Massage is specialized in delivering excellent quality services.
Here are the few hot deals that you can grab on the various massage services:
Summer Special: Beat the heat with the summer special massage services of Touch Studio and get $10.00 off on 1hour massage session.
Welcome Discount: Touch Studio Of Massage offers $10.00 discount to their new clients on all massage services. So What you are waiting for? Pamper yourself with the best!
Loyal Customer Discount: Now prime and regular customers of Touch Studio Massage center can also take the advantage of special discount on all therapeutic services.
Special Discounts for Military, Teachers, Students, and Seniors: Book your choice of massage services with the special discount ranging from $10.00 to $15.00.
While scheduling your appointment with Touch Studio of Massage, it is advised to mention the special in advance and no offers will be combined. Further, as per the policy of this massage center, all the discount coupons are applicable only on the services from 1 hour to up.
Company Profile: Touch Studio Of Massage( http://www.touchstudioofmassage.com ) is one of the highly reputed and leading massage center in Washington that has been backed with fully trained and certified therapist. You can choose from the wide range of massage services and book the suitable at the discounted prices.
Contact
Touch Studio Of Massage
(202)429-8666
touchstudioofmassage@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse