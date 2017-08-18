CustomSoft introduced Online Visiting Card Creation Software for Australia based client

CustomSoft is Indian Software Services Provider working for all International clients like UK, US, Canada and many more. Recently CustomSoft introduced Online Visiting Card Software for Australia based client

-- CustomSoft is Indian Software Services Provider working for all International clients like UK, US, Canada and many more. Recently CustomSoft introduced Online Visiting Card Software for Australia based client.Online Visiting Card Creation Software by CustomSoft has registration for new Users and login for Members. This software will have Admin Login which will check for new request and orders, Member Login in which they can create visiting cards from selected templates.By using Our Best Online Visiting Card Creation Software users may even create their own customize card design and place for order. User is allowed to choose a card design first and even the user name, company contact no and other fields to print on the card.After user finalizes the order he may proceed to payments page. This Ordered Cards will be delivered to their door steps. The Admin Login will accept request to check design, approve cards request, and create bill.• View New Order• View All Orders• Register and Login• Fill Information required to create card• Create Card by choosing Design• Select No Of Cards• Place Order• View the order• Payment Gateway• Card Delivery Date• Review and FeedbackClient TestimonialMr. Harry said that CustomSoft is one of the best Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft developed my Online Visiting Card Software with superb features. I will definitely deal with CustomSoft in future.About CustomSoftCustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business. CustomSoft provides Software development services like Website Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works.To know more about CustomSoft:Email CustomSoft: