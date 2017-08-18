News By Tag
PVinsights: Ebbing Buyers' Appetite Grounds Solar Prices
Multi-crystalline cell recently faced selling pressure from cooling global demand as well as concerns that ongoing solar pane price downtrend prevents buyers from implementing much of aggressive procurement plans, leading suppliers to pursue the further price reduction. Module makers were following through on a hint last week that they were ready to curtail OEM orders to maintain healthier margins, taking advantage of a plunge in solar cell prices, during the recent industry downturn. Suppliers recognized that the structural problems, including excess capacity in solar industry, global weakening demand outlook and depressed panel prices, should cause a negative impact on solar cell prices. Yet, multi-crystalline cell prices were dropping only at limited scopes this week as the price negotiation among buyers and sellers were still in a stalemate. Furthermore, broader acceptance on diamond-wired wafers also fueled the drop of multi-crystalline cell prices as cost-sensitive buyers in EU, Korea, and India were more willing to take diamond wired cells with some product issues. Meanwhile, the drops of mono-crystalline cell prices extended this week as pressured by sluggish downstream demand, but were at a relatively slow pace amid solid mono-crystalline wafer prices. As many solar cell suppliers have expanded their capacity on mono-crystalline productions, worsening overcapacity drives down the mono-crystalline cell prices further.
Multi-crystalline wafer price spikes hit resistance this week, shrugging off the effects from a shortage resulted from product mismatch as buyers unleash further procurement tightening while weakening downstream demand spurs pessimism around the downtrend in the world's largest solar market. As major buyers curtailed demand amid deteriorated margins, suppliers were threatened to reduce prices to secure orders. Although some suppliers still try to find leverages in attempts to boost the prices, such attempts have failed since the buyers firmed their attitude on lower procurement volumes as pressured by the decreasing margins. Moreover, with persistent downstream pressure and faster transition to diamond-wired technology, the increasing pressure on multi-crystalline wafer prices has mounted. On the other hand, mono-crystalline wafer prices remained unchanged this week thanks to solid polysilicon prices. Furthermore, due to persisting pressure of dismal downstream demand, some major mono-crystalline wafer suppliers even plan for production curtailment to prevent worsen gluts. Due to the underlying concerns about global weak demand outlook, the prices were pressured, but the impact was offset in USD term due to the recent strong RMB against USD.
The polysilicon prices had on a defensive footing amid the tug of war between suppliers and buyers, as the suppliers' focus remained fixed on the tight supply. On the contrary, a demand-side response to high polysilicon prices already started to build with buyers, especially mono-crystalline wafer producers, considering to cut the procurements and speculation mounting as to how long multi-crystalline wafer producers would wait before reversing their aggressive purchasing in the past few months. However, as the market reached a supply-demand balance, with the output cut due to the annual maintenance and the little declined demand, the polysilicon prices stayed unchanged this week.
