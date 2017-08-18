 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

TextCare announces Alzheimer's Society as its 'charity of the year',

providing support with every purchase of its Home Monitoring Pack
 
 
Hayley, Sarah & Richard from TextCare with Claire from Alzheimer's Society
Hayley, Sarah & Richard from TextCare with Claire from Alzheimer's Society
 
BATTLESBRIDGE, England - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Essex based home monitoring system supplier, TextCare, has recently selected Alzheimer's Society as its Charity of the Year for 2017/2018. With every purchase of its popular Home Monitoring Pack, TextCare is donating £5 to support the exceptionally deserving cause. Through its donations, TextCare hopes to aid Alzheimer's Society in achieving its vision of a world without dementia.

Since the launch of its home monitoring system in 2014, TextCare has been progressively supporting more people with dementia, by helping them to live independently in their own homes. With over 850,000 people currently living with dementia in the United Kingdom, and this figure continuing to rise, TextCare declared that it would begin raising funds for Alzheimer's Society.

"Alzheimer's Society provide invaluable support to thousands of people affected by dementia. Having had a father-in-law affected by vascular dementia, I know first-hand just how devastating the disease can be. We hope that our fundraising efforts will help to enable Alzheimer's Society to continue their vital work." Richard Smith, Director at TextCare.

TextCare's Home Monitoring Pack enables family and friends to discreetly monitor their loved ones, providing reassurance that they are following their normal daily routines. If anything out of the ordinary occurs, they will be instantly alerted by text message, facilitating a faster response to emergencies. With no cameras or listening devices used, TextCare helps people with dementia to retain their privacy and dignity while living safely in their own home.

By purchasing a TextCare Home Monitoring Pack, customers will not only be gaining peace of mind, but will be helping to support others in a similar situation to theirs. As research suggests, dementia is becoming so prevalent that if you have not been affected directly by the disease, it is more than likely that you know someone who has. It has therefore never been more important to provide support in any form, to help combat dementia and the people affected by it.

"We are extremely grateful for the support from TextCare who have chosen us Charity of the Year by donating £5 per each Home Pack they sell. Every penny donated to Alzheimer's Society is making sure we can be there for people affected by dementia. We use the money to aid research, campaigns and support services. On behalf of the society, thank you TextCare." Mussara Gray, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society.

Notes to editors:

TextCare is a discreet home monitoring system that helps vulnerable people to stay living safely and independently in their own homes for longer. Established by Alun Jones in 2014 to help care for his elderly father who was living alone with dementia, TextCare is now supporting families and care professionals across the UK. TextCare is manufactured in the United Kingdom by Essex based specialist electronics manufacturer, Creek View Electronics. Contact us at: https://www.textcare.co.uk/

Contact
Sarah Eassom, Marketing Manager at TextCare
***@textcare.co.uk
