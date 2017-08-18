News By Tag
411 Locals Hires Raymond Champagne as its Senior IT Director
"With his 18-year history of providing outstanding IT strategy and deployment, Ray will not only make a great addition to our team; but will also make significant contributions to our IT operations,"
Champagne has previously served as the Director of IT for The Dolan Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Lead Developer at Crystal Vision in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Champagne holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.
About 411Locals:
Established in 2007, 411 Locals is an Internet Advertising Agency specializing in local search engine optimization (SEO), web design and online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. With its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada and more than 50,000 client businesses in a variety of industries, 411 Locals is one of the fastest-growing, most successful online marketing companies in the world. 411 Locals is a Google All-Star Partner, an elite group of top-performing Partners, and employees hold 69 individual Google certifications. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For further information, visit411locals.com.
