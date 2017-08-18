 
News By Tag
* Freyr Continues Global Growth
* Freyr Mexico Office
* Freyr Mexico office launch
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Estado De México
  Chiapas
  Mexico
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


Freyr Continues Global Growth with Mexico Office Launch

Freyr, a full-service global Regulatory solutions and services company, as part of its global expansion strategy establishes a regional center in Nezahualcóyotl, Estado de México.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Freyr Continues Global Growth
Freyr Mexico Office
Freyr Mexico office launch

Industry:
Business

Location:
Estado De México - Chiapas - Mexico

Subject:
Events

ESTADO DE MéXICO, Mexico - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Freyr, a full-service global Regulatory solutions and services company, as part of its global expansion strategy establishes a regional center in Nezahualcóyotl, Estado de México.  Freyr's strong network of global delivery centers also includes US, UK, Germany, UAE and India.

With proven expertise in enabling successful registrations and approvals across the globe, the firm's Mexico presence is all set to cater localized Regulatory strategies and services along with technology-driven solutions.  Emphasizing more on emerging business opportunities in the region, Freyr is focused to meet the dynamic Regulatory challenges with high-quality Regional regulatory services at minimum cost to companies.

"With growing demand for healthcare services and increasing growth prospective for pharma and medical devices sectors in the region, we see this as an opportunity to help our clients grab the Mexican market share in a compliant way," said Suren Dheenadayalan, Co-CEO, Freyr. Adding on to it, Rajiv Rangan, Co-CEO, Freyr said, "with our new office in Mexico, we extend a warm welcome to all Bio-Pharma (Innovators / Generics), Consumer Healthcare and Medical Device companies in South America and across the globe. Focused to provide end-to-end Regulatory support for enabling successful registrations and approvals across South America, we hope our regional hub will address the needs of companies seeking a reliable, regional, Regulatory partner."

About Freyr

Freyr is a full-service global Regulatory Solutions and Services Company and a specialist provider of Regulatory Consulting, Operations & Technology Services ranging from Regulatory Intelligence, Registration Strategy, Global Health Authority Dossier Compilation / Submission services, Labeling & Artwork services, and Regulatory Software for Bio-Pharma (Innovators / Generics), Consumer Healthcare and Medical Device companies. Freyr has recently surpassed a significant milestone of supporting 100+ clients for registrations and submissions across 50+ countries and 40+ global health authorities.

Headquartered in Princeton (New Jersey, USA) and offices / delivery hubs in Maidenhead UK, Frankfurt Germany, Dubai UAE, Nezahualcoyotl Estado de Mexico, and Hyderabad India

• ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management
• ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure and robust BCP & DR site

Freyr has received Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award – 2016, for "Knowledge Process Services for Pharmaceutical Life Sciences Growth Excellence" and has been ranked 11th in "2016 Deloitte Technology Fast50".

FREYR MEXICO CONTACT DETAILS:
Calle José Bernardo Couto, 87
Colonia México 1a Sección,
Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl,
Estado de México
CP. 57620
Mexico
Phone: +1 908 483 7958
Email: sales@freyrsolutions.com
www.freyrsolutions.com

Contact
Freyr Solutions
***@freyrsolutions.com
End
Source:Freyr Solutions
Email:***@freyrsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Freyr Continues Global Growth, Freyr Mexico Office, Freyr Mexico office launch
Industry:Business
Location:Estado De México - Chiapas - Mexico
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Global Regulatory Solutions and Services company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share