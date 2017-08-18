News By Tag
Freyr Continues Global Growth with Mexico Office Launch
Freyr, a full-service global Regulatory solutions and services company, as part of its global expansion strategy establishes a regional center in Nezahualcóyotl, Estado de México.
With proven expertise in enabling successful registrations and approvals across the globe, the firm's Mexico presence is all set to cater localized Regulatory strategies and services along with technology-driven solutions. Emphasizing more on emerging business opportunities in the region, Freyr is focused to meet the dynamic Regulatory challenges with high-quality Regional regulatory services at minimum cost to companies.
"With growing demand for healthcare services and increasing growth prospective for pharma and medical devices sectors in the region, we see this as an opportunity to help our clients grab the Mexican market share in a compliant way," said Suren Dheenadayalan, Co-CEO, Freyr. Adding on to it, Rajiv Rangan, Co-CEO, Freyr said, "with our new office in Mexico, we extend a warm welcome to all Bio-Pharma (Innovators / Generics), Consumer Healthcare and Medical Device companies in South America and across the globe. Focused to provide end-to-end Regulatory support for enabling successful registrations and approvals across South America, we hope our regional hub will address the needs of companies seeking a reliable, regional, Regulatory partner."
About Freyr
Freyr is a full-service global Regulatory Solutions and Services Company and a specialist provider of Regulatory Consulting, Operations & Technology Services ranging from Regulatory Intelligence, Registration Strategy, Global Health Authority Dossier Compilation / Submission services, Labeling & Artwork services, and Regulatory Software for Bio-Pharma (Innovators / Generics), Consumer Healthcare and Medical Device companies. Freyr has recently surpassed a significant milestone of supporting 100+ clients for registrations and submissions across 50+ countries and 40+ global health authorities.
Headquartered in Princeton (New Jersey, USA) and offices / delivery hubs in Maidenhead UK, Frankfurt Germany, Dubai UAE, Nezahualcoyotl Estado de Mexico, and Hyderabad India
• ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management
• ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-
Freyr has received Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award – 2016, for "Knowledge Process Services for Pharmaceutical Life Sciences Growth Excellence" and has been ranked 11th in "2016 Deloitte Technology Fast50".
FREYR MEXICO CONTACT DETAILS:
Calle José Bernardo Couto, 87
Colonia México 1a Sección,
Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl,
Estado de México
CP. 57620
Mexico
Phone: +1 908 483 7958
Email: sales@freyrsolutions.com
www.freyrsolutions.com
Contact
Freyr Solutions
***@freyrsolutions.com
