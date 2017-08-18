Do Bigger Things with Samsung Galaxy Note8, the Next Level Note

Designed to help you achieve more in work and life with an Infinity Display, enhanced S Pen and Dual Camera with Optical Image Stabilization

1212

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Samsung Industry:

* Business Location:

* Amman - Amman - Jordan

End

--– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduces the Galaxy Note8, the next level Note for people who want to do bigger things. With the Galaxy Note8, consumers get a bigger Infinity Display that fits comfortably in one hand, S Pen to communicate in more personal ways, and Samsung's best-ever smartphone camera to capture stunning photos. The Galaxy Note8 is designed for the way consumers lead their lives and lean on technology today."We appreciate the relentless passion of the Note community. They've been a constant inspiration to us and we designed the new Note for them," said DJ Koh, president of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "From the Infinity Display to the enhanced S Pen and a powerful Dual Camera, the Galaxy Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible."Samsung first introduced the Note series in 2011. Since then, a community of enthusiasts emerged through their affinity for Note's signature expansive screen and S Pen. According to Samsung market research, 85 percent of Note users say they're proud to show off their Note and recommend it to friends, and 75 percent say it's the best phone they've ever had.The Galaxy Note8 has the biggest screen ever on a Note device, yet its narrow body makes it comfortable to hold in one hand. The 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display lets you see more and scroll less. The Galaxy Note8 gives you more room to watch, read and draw—making it the ultimate multitasking smartphone.Note users have long been able to do more with Multi Window. With the Galaxy Note8, the new App Pair feature lets you create a custom pair of apps on the Edge Panel and simultaneously launch two apps with ease. Watch a video while messaging your friends or dial into a conference call with the number and agenda in front of youSince its introduction, the S Pen has been one of the Note's defining features. With the Galaxy Note8, the enhanced S Pen unlocks entirely new ways to write, draw, and interact with the phone and communicate with friends. It has a finer tip, improved pressure sensitivity, and features that enable users to express themselves in ways that no other stylus or smartphone ever has.When communicating with text just isn't enough, Live Message allows you to reveal your unique personality and tell expressive stories. With the Galaxy Note8, you can now share animated texts or drawings across platforms that support animated GIFs. It's a whole new way to communicate with the S Pen—adding lively and emotional connections that bring your messages to life.The Always On Display allows Galaxy users to stay on top of their notifications without unlocking their phone. And with the Galaxy Note8, it's even more powerful. Screen off memo allows you to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as you remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display and make edits directly from the Always On Display.For overseas travels or when you come across a website in a foreign language, the improved S Pen Translate feature lets you hover over text to quickly translate not only individual words, but entire sentences in up to 71 languages, and instantly convert units and foreign currencies.For most consumers, one of the things they look for when purchasing a new device is the camera. Samsung set the standard for smartphone cameras and with the Galaxy Note8, we're delivering our most powerful smartphone camera yet.The Galaxy Note8 is the first smartphone with two 12MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Whether you're exploring a new city or running around your backyard, OIS lets you capture sharper images.For more advanced photo-taking, the Galaxy Note8's Live Focus feature lets you control the depth of field by allowing you to adjust the bokeh effect in preview mode and after you take the photo.In Dual Capture mode, both rear cameras take two pictures simultaneously and allow you to save both images; one close-up shot from the telephoto lens and one wide-angle shot that shows the entire background.The wide-angle lens has a Dual Pixel sensor with rapid Auto Focus, so you can capture sharper, clearer shots even in low-light environments. The Galaxy Note8 is also equipped with an industry-leading 8MP Smart Auto Focus front-facing camera for sharp selfies and video chats.